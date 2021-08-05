La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and Highlights Corporate Progress

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (Nasdaq: LJPC) , which is dedicated to the commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and highlighted corporate progress.

Positive Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: La Jolla’s net cash provided by (used for) operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was $7.1 million and $24.3 million, respectively, compared to $(8.4) million and $(20.6) million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. La Jolla’s net cash provided by (used for) operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding net receipts in connection with out-license agreements, commercial supply agreements and payments related to reductions in headcount, was $2.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, compared to $(6.7) million and $(16.0) million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, La Jolla’s net product sales were $11.1 million and $19.7 million, respectively, compared to $5.8 million and $13.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. La Jolla acquired Tetraphase, which commercialized XERAVA, on July 28, 2020. Net product sales excludes XERAVA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

“We are pleased to report that La Jolla had positive net cash provided by operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. We believe this is a significant achievement,” said Larry Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of La Jolla. “La Jolla continues to focus on growing net sales of both GIAPREZA and XERAVA while managing operating costs. We believe we are well-positioned to serve the needs of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases.”

Financial Results

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, La Jolla’s total revenue was $16.1 million and $50.2 million, respectively, compared to $5.8 million and $13.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, La Jolla’s net product sales were $11.1 million and $19.7 million, respectively, compared to $5.8 million and $13.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. GIAPREZA U.S. net sales were $8.6 million and $15.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $5.8 million and $13.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. XERAVA U.S. net sales were $2.5 million and $4.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to zero for the same periods in 2020. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, La Jolla’s license revenue was $5.0 million and $30.5 million, respectively, compared to zero for the same periods in 2020.

La Jolla’s net income (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was $3.7 million and $18.2 million, or $0.11 and $0.53 per diluted share, respectively, compared to $(15.6) million and $(24.2) million, or $(0.57) and $(0.89) per diluted share, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.

As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, La Jolla had cash and cash equivalents of $45.9 million and $21.2 million, respectively. La Jolla’s net cash provided by (used for) operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was $7.1 million and $24.3 million, respectively, compared to $(8.4) million and $(20.6) million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.

La Jolla’s net cash provided by (used for) operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding net receipts in connection with out-license agreements, commercial supply agreements and payments related to reductions in headcount, was $2.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, compared to $(6.7) million and $(16.0) million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. Net receipts (payments) in connection with out-license agreements were $(1.4) million and $18.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and zero for the same periods in 2020. Net receipts in connection with commercial supply agreements were $6.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and zero for the same periods in 2020. Payments related to reductions in headcount were $0.5 million and $1.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and $1.6 million and $4.6 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.

La Jolla’s consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 exclude the financial results of Tetraphase. La Jolla acquired Tetraphase, which commercialized XERAVA, on July 28, 2020.

About GIAPREZA

GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) injection is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. GIAPREZA is approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. GIAPREZA mimics the body’s endogenous angiotensin II peptide, which is central to the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, which in turn regulates blood pressure. Prescribing information for GIAPREZA is available at www.giapreza.com. The European Summary of Product Characteristics is available at www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/giapreza. GIAPREZA is marketed in the U.S. by La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on behalf of La Jolla Pharma, LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary, and is marketed in Europe by PAION Deutschland GmbH on behalf of La Jolla Pharma, LLC.

GIAPREZA Important Safety Information

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

There is a potential for venous and arterial thrombotic and thromboembolic events in patients who receive GIAPREZA. Use concurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions that were reported in greater than 10% of GIAPREZA-treated patients were thromboembolic events.

Drug Interactions

Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors may increase response to GIAPREZA. Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) may reduce response to GIAPREZA.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

For additional information, please see Full Prescribing Information for the United States and the Summary of Product Characteristics for the European Union.

About XERAVA

XERAVA (eravacycline) for injection is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in patients 18 years of age and older. XERAVA is approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of cIAI in adults. Prescribing information for XERAVA is available at www.xerava.com. The European Summary of Product Characteristics is available at www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/xerava. XERAVA is marketed in the U.S. by Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of La Jolla, and is marketed in Europe by PAION Deutschland GmbH on behalf of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Everest, the Company’s licensee for mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Singapore, the Malaysian Federation, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Indonesia, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of the Philippines, submitted an NDA in China, which was accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in March 2021.

XERAVA Important Safety Information

XERAVA is a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

XERAVA is not indicated for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections.

To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of XERAVA and other antibacterial drugs, XERAVA should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by susceptible bacteria.

XERAVA is contraindicated for use in patients with known hypersensitivity to eravacycline, tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs or to any of the excipients. Life-threatening hypersensitivity (anaphylactic) reactions have been reported with XERAVA.

The use of XERAVA during tooth development (last half of pregnancy, infancy and childhood to the age of eight years) may cause permanent discoloration of the teeth (yellow-gray-brown) and enamel hypoplasia.

The use of XERAVA during the second and third trimester of pregnancy, infancy and childhood up to the age of eight years may cause reversible inhibition of bone growth.

Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents and may range in severity from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis.

The most common adverse reactions observed in clinical trials (incidence ≥ 3%) were infusion site reactions, nausea and vomiting.

XERAVA is structurally similar to tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs and may have similar adverse reactions. Adverse reactions including photosensitivity, pseudotumor cerebri and anti-anabolic action, which has led to increased blood urea nitrogen, azotemia, acidosis, hyperphosphatemia, pancreatitis and abnormal liver function tests, have been reported for other tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs, and may occur with XERAVA. Discontinue XERAVA if any of these adverse reactions are suspected.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

For additional information, please see Full Prescribing Information for the United States.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is dedicated to the commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) injection is approved by the FDA as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. XERAVA (eravacycline) for injection is approved by the FDA as a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in patients 18 years of age and older. For more information, please visit www.ljpc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) and XERAVA (eravacycline) sales; operating costs; regulatory actions relating to La Jolla’s products by the U.S. FDA, European Commission, China National Medical Products Administration and/or other regulatory authorities; expected future cash flows of La Jolla, including upfront, milestone, royalty and other payments resulting from La Jolla’s out-license agreements and commercial supply agreements; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,888 $ 21,221 Accounts receivable, net 8,596 5,834 Inventory, net 5,481 6,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,201 3,388 Total current assets 65,166 36,456 Goodwill 20,123 20,123 Intangible assets, net 14,097 14,873 Right-of-use lease assets 419 536 Property and equipment, net 163 215 Restricted cash 40 40 Total assets $ 100,008 $ 72,243 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,846 $ 2,762 Accrued expenses 12,175 6,494 Accrued payroll and related expenses 1,912 2,878 Lease liabilities, current portion 168 204 Total current liabilities 16,101 12,338 Deferred royalty obligation, net 124,470 124,437 Accrued interest expense on deferred royalty obligation, less current portion 22,136 19,111 Lease liabilities, less current portion 251 332 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,493 4,112 Total liabilities 167,451 160,330 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ deficit: Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 27,482,231 and 27,402,648 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 3 3 Series C-12 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 11,000 shares authorized, 3,906 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; and liquidation preference of $3,906 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 3,906 3,906 Additional paid-in capital 987,249 984,756 Accumulated deficit (1,058,601 ) (1,076,752 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (67,443 ) (88,087 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 100,008 $ 72,243

LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Net product sales $ 11,059 $ 5,805 $ 19,696 $ 13,396 License revenue 5,000 - 30,500 - Total revenue 16,059 5,805 50,196 13,396 Operating expenses Cost of product sales 2,156 808 4,887 1,524 Cost of license revenue - - 3,600 - Selling, general and administrative 8,996 8,677 17,751 16,829 Research and development 1,114 8,781 2,672 17,964 Total operating expenses 12,266 18,266 28,910 36,317 Income (loss) from operations 3,793 (12,461 ) 21,286 (22,921 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense (2,672 ) (2,470 ) (5,281 ) (4,876 ) Interest income - 32 2 222 Other income—related party 2,532 - 2,532 4,085 Other income (expense) 80 (693 ) (370 ) (693 ) Total other (expense) income, net (60 ) (3,131 ) (3,117 ) (1,262 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 3,733 (15,592 ) 18,169 (24,183 ) Provision for income taxes - - 18 - Net income (loss) $ 3,733 $ (15,592 ) $ 18,151 $ (24,183 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.14 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.66 $ (0.89 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.53 $ (0.89 ) Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share Basic 27,461 27,326 27,444 27,282 Diluted 34,201 27,326 34,192 27,282

LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 18,151 $ (24,183 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 2,140 3,997 Depreciation expense 56 1,798 Non-cash interest expense 3,718 3,392 Inventory fair value step-up adjustment included in cost of product sales 850 - Amortization of intangible assets 776 - Loss on change in fair value of contingent value rights 370 - Amortization of right-of-use lease assets 117 699 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 904 Unrealized gains on short-term investments - (63 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,762 ) 1,117 Inventory, net (318 ) (909 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,813 ) 1,675 Accounts payable (920 ) (1,696 ) Accrued expenses 5,032 (3,378 ) Accrued payroll and related expenses (966 ) (2,591 ) Lease liabilities (117 ) (1,357 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 24,314 (20,595 ) Investing activities Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment - 2,860 Purchases of short-term investments - (2,999 ) Net cash used for investing activities - (139 ) Financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under 2013 Equity Plan 155 605 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 198 359 Net cash provided by financing activities 353 964 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,667 (19,770 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 21,261 88,729 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 45,928 $ 68,959 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,888 $ 68,353 Restricted cash 40 606 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 45,928 $ 68,959

