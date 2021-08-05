checkAd

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and Highlights Corporate Progress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (Nasdaq: LJPC), which is dedicated to the commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and highlighted corporate progress.

Corporate Progress

  • Positive Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: La Jolla’s net cash provided by (used for) operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was $7.1 million and $24.3 million, respectively, compared to $(8.4) million and $(20.6) million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. La Jolla’s net cash provided by (used for) operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding net receipts in connection with out-license agreements, commercial supply agreements and payments related to reductions in headcount, was $2.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, compared to $(6.7) million and $(16.0) million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.
  • Increased Net Product Sales: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, La Jolla’s net product sales were $11.1 million and $19.7 million, respectively, compared to $5.8 million and $13.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. La Jolla acquired Tetraphase, which commercialized XERAVA, on July 28, 2020. Net product sales excludes XERAVA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
    • GIAPREZA U.S. Net Sales: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, GIAPREZA U.S. net sales were $8.6 million, up 25% from the three months ended March 31, 2021 and up 48% from the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, GIAPREZA U.S. net sales were $15.4 million, up 15% from the same period in 2020.
    • XERAVA U.S. Net Sales: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, XERAVA U.S. net sales were $2.5 million, up 39% from the three months ended March 31, 2021 and up 67% from the three months ended June 30, 2020, including the period prior to the acquisition of Tetraphase. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, XERAVA U.S. net sales were $4.3 million, up 34% from the same period in 2020, including the period prior to the acquisition of Tetraphase.

“We are pleased to report that La Jolla had positive net cash provided by operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. We believe this is a significant achievement,” said Larry Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of La Jolla. “La Jolla continues to focus on growing net sales of both GIAPREZA and XERAVA while managing operating costs. We believe we are well-positioned to serve the needs of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases.”

Financial Results

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, La Jolla’s total revenue was $16.1 million and $50.2 million, respectively, compared to $5.8 million and $13.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, La Jolla’s net product sales were $11.1 million and $19.7 million, respectively, compared to $5.8 million and $13.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. GIAPREZA U.S. net sales were $8.6 million and $15.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $5.8 million and $13.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. XERAVA U.S. net sales were $2.5 million and $4.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to zero for the same periods in 2020. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, La Jolla’s license revenue was $5.0 million and $30.5 million, respectively, compared to zero for the same periods in 2020.

La Jolla’s net income (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was $3.7 million and $18.2 million, or $0.11 and $0.53 per diluted share, respectively, compared to $(15.6) million and $(24.2) million, or $(0.57) and $(0.89) per diluted share, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.

As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, La Jolla had cash and cash equivalents of $45.9 million and $21.2 million, respectively. La Jolla’s net cash provided by (used for) operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was $7.1 million and $24.3 million, respectively, compared to $(8.4) million and $(20.6) million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.

La Jolla’s net cash provided by (used for) operating activities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding net receipts in connection with out-license agreements, commercial supply agreements and payments related to reductions in headcount, was $2.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, compared to $(6.7) million and $(16.0) million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. Net receipts (payments) in connection with out-license agreements were $(1.4) million and $18.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and zero for the same periods in 2020. Net receipts in connection with commercial supply agreements were $6.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and zero for the same periods in 2020. Payments related to reductions in headcount were $0.5 million and $1.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and $1.6 million and $4.6 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.

La Jolla’s consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 exclude the financial results of Tetraphase. La Jolla acquired Tetraphase, which commercialized XERAVA, on July 28, 2020.

About GIAPREZA

GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) injection is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. GIAPREZA is approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. GIAPREZA mimics the body’s endogenous angiotensin II peptide, which is central to the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, which in turn regulates blood pressure. Prescribing information for GIAPREZA is available at www.giapreza.com. The European Summary of Product Characteristics is available at www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/giapreza. GIAPREZA is marketed in the U.S. by La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on behalf of La Jolla Pharma, LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary, and is marketed in Europe by PAION Deutschland GmbH on behalf of La Jolla Pharma, LLC.

GIAPREZA Important Safety Information

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

There is a potential for venous and arterial thrombotic and thromboembolic events in patients who receive GIAPREZA. Use concurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions that were reported in greater than 10% of GIAPREZA-treated patients were thromboembolic events.

Drug Interactions

Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors may increase response to GIAPREZA. Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) may reduce response to GIAPREZA.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

For additional information, please see Full Prescribing Information for the United States and the Summary of Product Characteristics for the European Union.

About XERAVA

XERAVA (eravacycline) for injection is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in patients 18 years of age and older. XERAVA is approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of cIAI in adults. Prescribing information for XERAVA is available at www.xerava.com. The European Summary of Product Characteristics is available at www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/xerava. XERAVA is marketed in the U.S. by Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of La Jolla, and is marketed in Europe by PAION Deutschland GmbH on behalf of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Everest, the Company’s licensee for mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Singapore, the Malaysian Federation, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Indonesia, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of the Philippines, submitted an NDA in China, which was accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in March 2021.

XERAVA Important Safety Information

XERAVA is a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

XERAVA is not indicated for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections.

To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of XERAVA and other antibacterial drugs, XERAVA should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by susceptible bacteria.

XERAVA is contraindicated for use in patients with known hypersensitivity to eravacycline, tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs or to any of the excipients. Life-threatening hypersensitivity (anaphylactic) reactions have been reported with XERAVA.

The use of XERAVA during tooth development (last half of pregnancy, infancy and childhood to the age of eight years) may cause permanent discoloration of the teeth (yellow-gray-brown) and enamel hypoplasia.

The use of XERAVA during the second and third trimester of pregnancy, infancy and childhood up to the age of eight years may cause reversible inhibition of bone growth.

Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents and may range in severity from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis.

The most common adverse reactions observed in clinical trials (incidence ≥ 3%) were infusion site reactions, nausea and vomiting.

XERAVA is structurally similar to tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs and may have similar adverse reactions. Adverse reactions including photosensitivity, pseudotumor cerebri and anti-anabolic action, which has led to increased blood urea nitrogen, azotemia, acidosis, hyperphosphatemia, pancreatitis and abnormal liver function tests, have been reported for other tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs, and may occur with XERAVA. Discontinue XERAVA if any of these adverse reactions are suspected.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

For additional information, please see Full Prescribing Information for the United States.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is dedicated to the commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) injection is approved by the FDA as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. XERAVA (eravacycline) for injection is approved by the FDA as a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in patients 18 years of age and older. For more information, please visit www.ljpc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) and XERAVA (eravacycline) sales; operating costs; regulatory actions relating to La Jolla’s products by the U.S. FDA, European Commission, China National Medical Products Administration and/or other regulatory authorities; expected future cash flows of La Jolla, including upfront, milestone, royalty and other payments resulting from La Jolla’s out-license agreements and commercial supply agreements; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

45,888

 

 

$

21,221

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

8,596

 

 

 

5,834

 

Inventory, net

 

 

5,481

 

 

 

6,013

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

5,201

 

 

 

3,388

 

Total current assets

 

 

65,166

 

 

 

36,456

 

Goodwill

 

 

20,123

 

 

 

20,123

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

14,097

 

 

 

14,873

 

Right-of-use lease assets

 

 

419

 

 

 

536

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

163

 

 

 

215

 

Restricted cash

 

 

40

 

 

 

40

 

Total assets

 

$

100,008

 

 

$

72,243

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,846

 

 

$

2,762

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

12,175

 

 

 

6,494

 

Accrued payroll and related expenses

 

 

1,912

 

 

 

2,878

 

Lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

168

 

 

 

204

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

16,101

 

 

 

12,338

 

Deferred royalty obligation, net

 

 

124,470

 

 

 

124,437

 

Accrued interest expense on deferred royalty obligation, less current portion

 

 

22,136

 

 

 

19,111

 

Lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

251

 

 

 

332

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

4,493

 

 

 

4,112

 

Total liabilities

 

 

167,451

 

 

 

160,330

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ deficit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 27,482,231 and 27,402,648 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Series C-12 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 11,000 shares authorized, 3,906 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; and liquidation preference of $3,906 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

 

3,906

 

 

 

3,906

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

987,249

 

 

 

984,756

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(1,058,601

)

 

 

(1,076,752

)

Total shareholders’ deficit

 

 

(67,443

)

 

 

(88,087

)

Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit

$

100,008

$

72,243

LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net product sales

 

$

11,059

 

 

$

5,805

 

 

$

19,696

 

 

$

13,396

 

License revenue

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

30,500

 

 

 

-

 

Total revenue

 

 

16,059

 

 

 

5,805

 

 

 

50,196

 

 

 

13,396

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales

 

 

2,156

 

 

 

808

 

 

 

4,887

 

 

 

1,524

 

Cost of license revenue

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,600

 

 

 

-

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

8,996

 

 

 

8,677

 

 

 

17,751

 

 

 

16,829

 

Research and development

 

 

1,114

 

 

 

8,781

 

 

 

2,672

 

 

 

17,964

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

12,266

 

 

 

18,266

 

 

 

28,910

 

 

 

36,317

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

3,793

 

 

 

(12,461

)

 

 

21,286

 

 

 

(22,921

)

Other (expense) income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(2,672

)

 

 

(2,470

)

 

 

(5,281

)

 

 

(4,876

)

Interest income

 

 

-

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

222

 

Other income—related party

 

 

2,532

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,532

 

 

 

4,085

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

80

 

 

 

(693

)

 

 

(370

)

 

 

(693

)

Total other (expense) income, net

 

 

(60

)

 

 

(3,131

)

 

 

(3,117

)

 

 

(1,262

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

3,733

 

 

 

(15,592

)

 

 

18,169

 

 

 

(24,183

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

-

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

3,733

 

 

$

(15,592

)

 

$

18,151

 

 

$

(24,183

)

Earnings (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

(0.57

)

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

(0.89

)

Diluted

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

(0.57

)

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

(0.89

)

Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

27,461

 

 

 

27,326

 

 

 

27,444

 

 

 

27,282

 

Diluted

 

 

34,201

 

 

 

27,326

 

 

 

34,192

 

 

 

27,282

 

LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

18,151

 

 

$

(24,183

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

2,140

 

 

 

3,997

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

56

 

 

 

1,798

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

 

3,718

 

 

 

3,392

 

Inventory fair value step-up adjustment included in cost of product sales

 

 

850

 

 

 

-

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

776

 

 

 

-

 

Loss on change in fair value of contingent value rights

 

 

370

 

 

 

-

 

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets

 

 

117

 

 

 

699

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

-

 

 

 

904

 

Unrealized gains on short-term investments

 

 

-

 

 

 

(63

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

(2,762

)

 

 

1,117

 

Inventory, net

 

 

(318

)

 

 

(909

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(1,813

)

 

 

1,675

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(920

)

 

 

(1,696

)

Accrued expenses

 

 

5,032

 

 

 

(3,378

)

Accrued payroll and related expenses

 

 

(966

)

 

 

(2,591

)

Lease liabilities

 

 

(117

)

 

 

(1,357

)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

 

 

24,314

 

 

 

(20,595

)

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,860

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,999

)

Net cash used for investing activities

 

 

-

 

 

 

(139

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under 2013 Equity Plan

 

 

155

 

 

 

605

 

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP

 

 

198

 

 

 

359

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

353

 

 

 

964

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

24,667

 

 

 

(19,770

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

21,261

 

 

 

88,729

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

45,928

 

 

$

68,959

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

45,888

 

 

$

68,353

 

Restricted cash

 

 

40

 

 

 

606

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

45,928

 

 

$

68,959

 

 

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and Highlights Corporate Progress La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (Nasdaq: LJPC), which is dedicated to the commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced financial results for the three and six …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste