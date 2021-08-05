checkAd

Sunlight Financial Enhances Financing Solutions for Its National Network of Solar Installers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

Sunlight Financial (“Sunlight,” NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced new no- and ultra-low interest loans for residential solar and storage systems. The company's new offerings include rates as low as 0.00% for a 12-year loan, 0.49% for a 20-year loan and 1.49% for a 25-year loan.

“Sunlight’s latest innovation is an enhancement to our comprehensive product suite,” said Matt Potere, CEO of Sunlight Financial. “Our new no- and ultra-low interest loans will provide homeowners the opportunity to save even more on their electricity bills, by further reducing monthly payments on Sunlight-arranged loans. We are excited to offer our installation partners new financing products for residential solar and storage systems, which will help grow their businesses and accelerate America’s transition to clean, affordable renewable energy.”

Sunlight’s fully digital, end-to-end platform delivers instant credit decisions and automated loan processing and funding, facilitating the sale of residential solar systems and other home improvements. More than 15,000 professionals use Sunlight’s proprietary technology platform, Orange, to access solar and home improvement loans with interest rates from 0.00% to 6.99%, and tenors from 3 months to 25 years.

Through thoughtful risk management, Sunlight has delivered outstanding loan performance and industry-low credit losses to its broad and diverse set of capital providers. The more than 135,000 solar systems financed through Orange as of June 30, 2021 will produce enough solar energy to avoid the emission of more than 13.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Sunlight’s more than 1,500 solar and home improvement installation partners nationwide as of June 30, 2021 can download the latest version of Orange via iOS and Android. Prospective installation partners can learn more and apply to partner with Sunlight at https://sunlightfinancial.com/enroll/.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial (NYSE: SUNL) is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

