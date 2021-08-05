Special “Thomas & Friends Friendship Sets” Help Teach Preschoolers How to Be Brave and Make New Friends for Upcoming School Year

Today, Thomas & Friends, the iconic global preschool brand, launched a sweepstakes for a chance to win a special “Thomas & Friends Friendship Set,” designed to help preschoolers build socio-emotional skills like caring for others, being brave, and showing kindness. Created in partnership with child development expert, Lee Scott, each set includes five trains that come with tips and activities to assist parents and caregivers with a smooth back-to-school transition for their little ones.

As the new school year approaches, many parents and caregivers acknowledge that the first week will feel unique, especially after the past year and a half. For some little ones, it may be the first time they ever enter a preschool or daycare environment. Parents are more concerned than ever about the socio-emotional well-being of their children after research has shown a negative impact on children’s mental health after being at home more than usual, having less time with other children, and missing out on face-to-face time with teachers in the past school year. This inspired the Thomas & Friends brand to come to the rescue and help make it easier for kids when they enter or return to school and learn to interact with others and most importantly – make new friends.

“This year has been vastly different for families and we saw a great opportunity to give parents some peace of mind by sending their kids off to school with Thomas & Friends by their side,” said Chuck Scothon, SVP and GM of Infant and Preschool, Mattel. “The Thomas & Friends brand is drawing upon its legacy as a brand rooted in friendship by helping young children feel brave as they enter this next chapter of their childhood through parent-friendly tips encouraging little ones to be brave this school year.”

The “Thomas & Friends Friendship Set” will feature five trains including Thomas himself and four of his friendly pals – each representing a unique back-to-school tip. Each train will correspond with a different day of the week and offers a new daily prompt parents can use to build up their kids for the school day ahead.