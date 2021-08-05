Purple Biotech Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results

“We achieved significant progress in the advancement of our promising oncology pipeline during the first half of 2021,” said Isaac Israel, Chief Executive Officer of Purple Biotech. “For NT219, we are currently treating patients in the third dose cohort of our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and presented encouraging initial safety and efficacy results from this study at ASCO. The initial results from the first dose level cohort demonstrated that NT219 was well-tolerated with minimal serious adverse events, and a partial response, including complete remission at the largest target lesion, was observed in one refractory patient previously treated with four lines of therapies. We expect to report additional data from higher dose levels of this study in the second half of this year. Moreover, for CM24, we are currently recruiting patients into the second dose cohort of our ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial. There were no dose-limiting toxicities or serious clinically relevant adverse events observed in any patient enrolled in the first cohort of the study and we intend to provide additional preliminary safety and efficacy data at an upcoming medical conference.”

“Importantly, our robust clinical development programs are supported by a strong balance sheet. With $53.4 million in cash, cash equivalent, short and long-term deposits at the end of June 2021, our cash runway extends into 2024,” concluded Mr. Israel.

Recent Corporate Highlights

NT-219:

● Presented new data from the first dose level cohort of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NT219 at the 2021 the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Initial results from the first dose level cohort showed that NT219 was well-tolerated with minimal serious adverse events. In addition, a partial response was observed in a patient with refractory gastroesophageal junction cancer, previously treated with four lines of therapies. In this patient, who had been treated for 22 weeks, a complete remission was seen at the largest target lesion and at one non-target lesion, while stable disease was observed at the other non-target lesion.





● Presented additional preclinical data supporting the mechanism of action of NT219 in a poster entitled, “Adaptation of colorectal cancer cells to the brain microenvironment: The role of IRS2,” at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting.





● Ongoing Phase 1/2 trial currently includes five active sites in the U.S, with others in the U.S. and Israel expected to be activated throughout the year.

CM24:

● Completed first dose level in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of CM24, a monoclonal antibody blocking CEACAM1, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo), a PD-1 inhibitor, in patients with advanced cancer, with expansion cohorts in subjects with non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.





● The first dose level cohort demonstrated that CM24 in combination with nivolumab was well-tolerated with minimal serious adverse events.





● Currently recruiting patients into the second dose cohort of this study.





● Ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial currently includes three active sites in the U.S. and one in Israel, with others in the U.S., EU and Israel expected to be activated throughout the year.

CONSENSI:

● As previously disclosed, sales of Consensi in the U.S. have been adversely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, our U.S distribution partner has not fulfilled all its obligations as per the distribution agreement. The Company is currently evaluating its plans in order to maximize the value of Consensi.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

No revenue was recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $1.0 million for the same period of 2020.

Research and Development Expenses were $7.1 million, an increase of $4.0 million, or 129%, compared to $3.1 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was due to expenses related to the ongoing NT219 and CM24 clinical trials, including the manufacturing of drug for the studies.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses were $3.2 million, compared to $2.2 million in the same period of 2020, an increase of $1 million. The increase was mainly due to a $0.6 million increase in ESOP costs and an increase in legal, consulting fees and insurance costs.

Operating Loss was $10.3 million, an increase of $6.0 million, or 139%, compared to $4.3 million in the same period of 2020.

On a non-IFRS basis (as reconciled below), adjusted operating loss was $8.9 million, an increase of $5.3 million, compared to $3.6 million in the same period of 2020, mainly due to the increased expenses for clinical studies and manufacturing of drug for these studies.

Net Loss for the first half of 2021 was $10.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $27.8 million, or $4.63 per diluted share, in the first half of 2020. The decrease in net loss was due to $23.5 million in expenses related to a change in the fair value of derivatives, offset by an increase of $4.9 million in operating expenses and decrease of $1 million in revenues. Adjusted net loss for the first half was $8.8 million, an increase from $3.5 million in the first half of 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, Purple Biotech had cash and cash equivalents and short- and long-term deposits of $53.4 million, compared to $60.8 million on December 31, 2020. The Company believes that its cash position will provide sufficient resources to support its currently anticipated ongoing needs into 2024.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies by overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company’s oncology pipeline includes NT219 and CM24. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. The Company is currently advancing NT219 as a monotherapy treatment of solid tumors, followed by a dose escalation of NT219 in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer (SCCHN) or colorectal adenocarcinoma in a phase 1/2 study, and an expansion phase of NT219 at its recommended phase 2 level in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, an immune checkpoint protein that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. The Company is advancing CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in selected cancer indications in a phase 1b study followed by a phase 2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The Company has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement, as amended, with Bristol Myers Squibb for the planned phase 1/2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab (Opdivo) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and in combination with nivolumab in addition to nab-paclitaxel (ABRAXANE) in patients with pancreatic cancer. The Company is also the owner of Consensi, an FDA-approved fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate, for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension that was approved by the FDA for marketing in the U.S. The Company’s corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit https://www.purple-biotech.com.

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position as of

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 USD thousand USD thousand Assets Cash and cash equivalents 10,540 11,247 Short term deposits 37,846 46,558 Trade receivables 500 500 Other current assets 1,115 977 Total current assets 50,001 59,282 Non - current assets Right of use assets 708 790 Fixed assets, net 283 178 Long term deposits 5,017 3,071 Intangible assets 20,482 20,482 Total assets 76,491 83,803 Liabilities Lease liability - short term 199 207 Accounts payable 2,071 1,198 Other payables 1,227 1,693 Total current liabilities 3,497 3,098 Non - current liabilities Lease liability 605 688 Post-employment benefit liabilities 265 265 Total non-current liabilities 870 953 Equity Share capital, no par value - - Share premium 122,214 118,909 Receipts on account of warrants 28,015 29,984 Capital reserve for share-based payments 9,364 8,115 Capital reserve from transactions with related parties 761 761 Capital reserve from transactions with non- controlling interest (859 ) (859 ) Accumulated loss (87,696 ) (77,521 ) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 71,799 79,389 Non-controlling interests 325 363 Total equity 72,124 79,752 Total liabilities and equity 76,491 83,803





Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Interim Statements of Operations

For the six months ended

June 30 2021 2020 USD thousand USD thousand Revenues - 1,000 Research and development expenses 7,091 3,133 Sales, general and administrative expenses 3,196 2,169 Total operation expenses 10,287 5,302 Operating loss 10,287 4,302 Expenses (income) on account of warrants - 23,583 Finance expense 122 15 Finance income (196 ) (84 ) Finance expense (income), net (74 ) 23,514 Loss for the period 10,213 27,816 Loss attributable to: Owners of the Company 10,175 27,779 Non-controlling interests 38 37 10,213 27,816 Loss per share data Basic and diluted loss per ADS - USD 0.59 (*)4.63 Number of shares used in calculation of basic and diluted loss per ADS 17,454,161 (*)6,009,105





Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months

ended June 30 2021 2020 USD thousand USD thousand Cash flows from operating activities: Loss for the period (10,213 ) (27,816 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 107 92 Finance expenses (income), net (74 ) 23,514 Share-based payments 1,385 750 (8,795 ) (3,460 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Changes in other current assets (89 ) (379 ) Changes in accounts payables 815 (893 ) Changes in other payables (489 ) 130 Changes in post - employment benefit liabilities - (39 ) 237 (1,181 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,558 ) (4,641 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash assumed as part of acquisition of FameWave - 69 Interest received 115 93 Decrease in deposits 6,766 - Investment in Financial asset - - Acquisition of fixed assets (109 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,772 108 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from warrants exercised 1,200 13,920 Proceeds from issuance ADSs - 27,925 ADS issuance expenses paid - (2,040 ) Proceeds from issuance of warrants - 26,574 Warrants issuance expenses paid - (3,131 ) Repayment of lease liability (73 ) (80 ) Interest paid (37 ) (11 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,090 63,157 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (696 ) 58,624 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 11,247 4,385 Effect of translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents (11 ) (14 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 10,540 62,995 Non- Cash activities: Transfer of derivative instrument from liability to equity - 10,982





Purple Biotech Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Results

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss

For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 USD thousands USD thousands Operating loss for the period 10,287 4,302 Less ESOP expenses (1,385 ) (750 ) 8,902 3,552

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss

For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 USD thousands USD thousands Net loss for the period 10,213 27,816 Less income (expenses) on account of warrants - (23,583 ) Less ESOP expenses (1,385 ) (750 ) 8,828 3,483







