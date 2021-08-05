checkAd

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Enters Agreements for Up to $103 Million in Additional Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTC: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) (Greenrose), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, has entered into agreements for up to $103 million in capital from SunStream Bancorp (“SunStream”), a joint venture initiative sponsored by Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL). SunStream’s investment comprises $78 million in a multi-tranche senior secured loan facility and $25 million in unsecured convertible notes.

With the closing of the SunStream financing, and assuming no redemptions of Greenrose stockholders, the company will have up to $276 million to fund its growth strategy. In addition to the senior secured loan and convertible notes, Greenrose reserves the right to raise additional capital in a private placement, in the form of both unsecured convertible notes and common stock, from accredited and institutional investors.

The closing of the SunStream financing is expected to occur simultaneously with Greenrose’s anticipated closing of its de-SPAC business combination and is subject to customary closing conditions.

“We are grateful for the support of our lenders and investors as we continue to work towards closing our business combination,” said Mickey Harley, CEO of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. “This additional capital gives us greater flexibility to execute on our growth objectives, and we will remain focused on creating value for our shareholders as we transition to an exciting and dynamic operating company. Importantly, this investment from and partnership with SunStream is both financially and strategically advantageous to Greenrose. Both Greenrose and SunStream are aligned in closing our Business Combination and continuing the growth of Greenrose.”

Additional terms of the loan and of the private placements are expected to be disclosed in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

On Friday, August 6, 2021, Greenrose also intends to provide notification to the escrow custodian of a one-month extension to the closing period for consummating an initial business combination to September 13, 2021.

No Offer or Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute a solicitation of votes or proxies in connection with any meeting of the stockholders of Greenrose.

Advisors
Imperial Capital, LLC is acting as capital markets advisors to Greenrose. Gateway Group is serving as communications advisor to Greenrose. Mackenzie Partners and Broadridge Financial Solutions are acting as proxy advisors to Greenrose in connection with its proxy solicitation efforts.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. Enters Agreements for Up to $103 Million in Additional Capital AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTC: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) (Greenrose), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, has entered into agreements for up to $103 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Brunswick Corporation Announces Tender Offers For Outstanding Debt Securities
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board