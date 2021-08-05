checkAd

Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, plans to announce its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the conference call.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 45% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Justin Furby
ir@workday.com

Media Contact:
Sion Rogers
media@workday.com





