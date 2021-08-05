checkAd

Integrity Health Corporation (OTC FTEG) Proudly Announces a New Member to Integrity Health, Patty Till

PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Integrity Health Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC: FTEG) is very pleased to announce a new member to the Integrity Health Team, Patty Till, Director of Medical Sales. Patty has been in healthcare sales, business development and management for over three decades. She excelled in medical device, Biotech and Laboratory Diagnostic sales in a variety of roles in Fortune 500 as well as start-up companies. During her sales tenure, she received multiple top awards, including All-Star, President’s Club, Rep of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Top-Gun. Since 2010, she has successfully consulted for a score of leading Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies and led multiple sales teams in the roles of National Sales Manager and Business Development Director. She lives in Indianapolis, IN and has a 22-year-old daughter, Michaela, who she loves to watch play Division-1 College soccer.  

Patty will bring excellent healthcare management skills to lead the company even further into helping patients achieve healthier, longer lives - pain-free, through the highest quality products and services designed and distributed by Integrity Health. 

Integrity Health Corporation’s CEO, Nelson Grist, said, “We welcome Patty to our team and are truly thrilled to have her in the role of providing solutions to the healthcare industry and enhancing the health community by building strong relationships with health care facilities. Her experience in team management, experience as a health care consultant and a leader in medical business development are just a few reasons why we are so excited to have her on our team. With Patty we can provide more solutions and create an enormous impact on the Health Care Industry.” 

About Integrity Health Corporation:

"Integrity Health’s mission is to disrupt the normalcy of Traditional Western Medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality products and services designed and dispensed by Integrity health professionals!"

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services.

Integrity Health Corporation 
2375 Camelback Rd. SUITE 600
Phoenix, AZ 85016 USA 
602 806-9292

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561 750-9800; amazzone@transmediagroup.com
Investors Relations: Paul Knopick 940 262-3584 pknopick@eandecommunications.com





