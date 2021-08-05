Quisitive Receives Patent for AgeChecker Verification Solution

AgeChecker is a solution that significantly increases compliance and security for merchants who offer age-restricted products and services by providing independent, real-time online consumer age verification. The software leverages high quality data sources and intelligent matching technology that allows it to verify the identity of more than 90% of the U.S. population within seconds utilizing a minimum amount of information from the consumer. It helps ensure that companies can best comply with local and federal guidelines and regulations while preserving the online shopping experience and protecting merchants’ businesses.

The Patent provides Quisitive with IP protection for the software’s ability to distinguish and verify consumers for products that require age identification. It bolsters the strength of Quisitive’s overall payments strategy and adds an accretive layer to LedgerPay’s top-of-the-line information security practices and advanced security and business continuity certifications.

“Receiving the Patent for our AgeChecker solution is a significant next step that truly fortifies the value proposition of our comprehensive payments division,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “The ability to provide companies with a technology that is able to verify an e-commerce customer at the point of sale, differentiates Quisitive from competitors. Customers that use Age Checker mitigate potential compliance ramifications of unintentionally selling a product or service to an end user that is not age eligible. The AgeChecker solution not only provides unique security and verification of compliance for merchants, but it also drives incremental fees and revenue for Quisitive with every transaction processed using this solution. With the recent certifications received and the execution of bank sponsorship, I am confident that we are primed for long-term success as we ramp up commercialization efforts of our payments division.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from eleven employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Company Contact

Tami Anders, Chief of Staff

tami.anders@Quisitive.com

Quisitive Investor Contacts

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860