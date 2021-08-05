According to Erin Edwards, who is PetTreater’s Marketing and Purchasing Assistant, “We are thrilled about our new partnership with American Green. Their treats offer amazing quality and flavor for our customers’ furry babies. I believe our company is entering an invaluable cross-partnership.”

PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today, American Green, Inc. (OTC:ERBB) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with PetTreater.com , a leader in monthly pet subscription boxes. Pet Treater’s subscription-based service allows dog and cat owners to receive a monthly mystery box that surpasses the total value of their monthly subscription rate. The Tennessee-based company delivers an easy-to-understand service that is loved by thousands of dog and cat owners every month.

According to Kevin Davis, American Green’s VP of Worldwide Sales, “The partnership with PetTreater.com allows us to expand the distribution of American Green CBD dog and cat treats while providing superior value to every new customer. American Green has a great opportunity to gain market share in the rapidly increasing CBD Dog and CBD Cat verticals which are now growing at 40% annually in the US. A study conducted by the American Pet Products Association in 2019, revealed that nearly 39.0% of dog owners and 34% of cat owners are likely to prefer CBD-based products for their pets.”

PetTreater plans to incorporate the distribution of American Green gift vouchers into every PetTreater box (for the month of August in 2021). The vouchers are designed exclusively for this partnership and provide value to the PetTreater box while driving business to American Green’s online store. The voucher entitles the recipient to $25.00 worth of CBD Pet Products (+ Free Shipping) with a minimum spend of $60.00 (ie. $60.00 worth of CBD Pet Products for $35.00). Vouchers are redeemable against any of our CBD Products for dogs and cats which include: CBD Cat Treats, CBD Dog Treats and CBD Pet Tinctures.

Our Pet Vouchers will also ship out with all pet-related orders placed on AmericanGreenCBD.com for the entire month of August. Vouchers are also available upon request with any order placed in August. We encourage all customers to pass along vouchers to friends and family who might benefit from the offer.

***Limit of 5 vouchers per customer will be employed to ensure quantities sustain.

According to David Gwyther, American Green’s president, “Through PetTreater, American Green will also be working with the Brown Dog Foundation, an organization providing financial help to pet owners needing life-saving surgeries for families who cannot afford such treatments. We are very excited to be part of this incredibly valuable effort.”