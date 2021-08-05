PLBY Group to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) ( “PLBY Group”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced PLBY Group will participate in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference. Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer, and Lance Barton, Chief Financial Officer, of PLBY Group will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Austin Moldow, Director & Equity Research Analyst of Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.



