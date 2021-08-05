ATA Creativity Global Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Webcast The call will also be made available via online webcast. Investors may access the live webcast at the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/atac/mediaframe/ ... .

BEIJING, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG) , an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 9 p.m. ET that same day.

The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format prior to the conference call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website (http://www.atai.net.cn/).

Update on Recent PRC Regulations

On July 24, 2021, the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council jointly issued a set of guidelines aiming to ease the burden of excessive homework and after-school tutoring for students receiving compulsory education (the “Guidelines”).

As the Guidelines focus on school homework and after-school tutoring for academic courses, and ACG’s primary business focus is on creative education and experiential learning, ACG does not expect its operations to be materially affected by the Guidelines in this regard. ACG will continue to monitor and comply with all applicable rules and regulations in China and all other jurisdictions where it conducts business, while remaining committed to providing quality education and support services to its students.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

