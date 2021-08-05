checkAd

KYN Capital Group, Inc. Announces Koinfold Pay Now Accepts Digital Payments from Anywhere in the World

CARSON CITY, NV, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is pleased to announce the release of https://koinfoldpay.com/, our all-in-one payment solution for businesses to use and receive Digital Assets as payments. Koinfold Pay accepts cryptocurrency payments from all over the world. You can accept digital asset payments that include bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and others straight into your account with quick and easy payments.

We’re looking to be your global payment system, eliminate fraud (no chargebacks or ID theft), and process Fiat Settlements to receive funds directly to your bank account with zero price volatility or risk.

We provide a quick, easy and cost-effective way for merchants to receive crypto payments from customers without the risk of volatility exposure. Leveraging our frictionless, blockchain-based payment processing technology, your cryptocurrency will automatically and instantaneously be converted to a fiat currency of your choice and deposited into your bank account. Whether you’re a business looking to accept crypto or a freelancer hoping to gain a competitive edge by enabling BTC payments on your invoices, Koinfold Pay enables you to seamlessly receive cryptocurrency payments, securing market share today and for years to come.

We are your “All-In-One” crypto payment solutions eCommerce, online payments, invoicing system all together under Koinfold Pay. Create accounts, and track your balances. Add cryptocurrencies as a payment option for your client's eCommerce sites. Also, your clients can send invoices via email and get paid instantly in the currency of their choice.

We look to be one of the leading digital asset payment gateways in the market. Koinfold Pay allows you to receive payments from various cryptocurrencies. This is done straight to your bank account instantly which has been converted into a fiat currency of your choice.

Koinfold Pay can easily be integrated with your website or platform with our REST API integration. Easy and simple to set up. You can instantly reach new markets and a wider target audience who prefer to perform transactions with cryptocurrency.

Koinfold Pay is a complete digital assets payment solution that is perfect for any merchant or individual looking to grow their business. Open up your account today.

Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital, is very excited about the launch of our first Koinfold product: “Koinfold Pay has a huge potential revenue stream for the company. Since our announcement of this payment hub, we have had many inquiries from companies and organizations that are excited about implementing our Koinfold  Products into their operations. We look to announce these partnerships in the near future.”

The Koinfold Exchange application development schedule will be released soon. Thank you for all the positive support for the company.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, crypto-currency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Koinfold on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

https://koinfoldpay.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:
KYN Capital Group, Inc.
info@kyncap.com


