checkAd

Homology Medicines Appoints Gene Therapy Pioneer Beverly Davidson, Ph.D., as Chair of Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

- ASGCT President and Entrepreneur Takes Leadership Role on SAB as Company Expects to Have Three Clinical Programs in 2021 -

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, announced today the appointment of gene therapy expert Beverly Davidson, Ph.D., as Chair of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board, on which she has served since 2018. Dr. Davidson is the Director of the Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, the Chief Scientific Strategy Officer, and holds the Arthur V. Meigs Chair in Pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. She was also recently named President of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT). Dr. Davidson has founded several successful biotechnology companies, including Spark Therapeutics, now a member of the Roche Group, which developed and commercialized the first adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector gene therapy for a genetic disease in the U.S.

“We have valued Dr. Davidson’s input and guidance on our SAB as we have progressed our gene therapy and gene editing platform and clinical programs, including plans to have two PKU trials, a Hunter syndrome trial and expand our pipeline with a named development candidate for PNH from our GTx-mAb platform this year,” stated Albert Seymour, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Homology Medicines. “Since joining our SAB, Dr. Davidson’s passion for and dedication to scientific innovation and developing new approaches to targeting devastating diseases, including those with CNS manifestations, has added to our collective expertise. We look forward to her continued leadership as Chair as we advance our AAVHSC platform.”

Prior to her current role, Dr. Davidson held the Roy J. Carver Biomedical Research Chair and was the Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Iowa. In addition to co-founding Spark, Dr. Davidson’s important contributions to the biotechnology industry include co-founding Talee Bio (now Spirovant Sciences, Inc.) and serving on multiple scientific advisory boards. Dr. Davidson has received several prestigious honors and recognitions throughout her career, including election to the National Academy of Medicines, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the College of Physicians in Philadelphia. She was also awarded the F.E. Bennett Memorial Lectureship Award from the American Neurological Association, the Mathilde Solowey Award from the National Institutes of Health and the S.J. DeArmond Lecturer from the American Association of Neuropathologists. She has editorial responsibilities at peer-reviewed journals, including Molecular Therapy and Human Molecular Genetics, in addition to authoring hundreds of scientific papers. Dr. Davidson received her B.S. in Biology from Nebraska Wesleyan University and her Ph.D. in Biological Chemistry from the University of Michigan.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Homology Medicines Appoints Gene Therapy Pioneer Beverly Davidson, Ph.D., as Chair of Scientific Advisory Board - ASGCT President and Entrepreneur Takes Leadership Role on SAB as Company Expects to Have Three Clinical Programs in 2021 - BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a clinical-stage genetic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Brunswick Corporation Announces Tender Offers For Outstanding Debt Securities
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board