Bellerophon Provides Clinical Program Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“We continue to progress our INOpulse inhaled nitric oxide therapy in multiple areas of significant unmet need,” said Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Bellerophon. “Our ongoing pivotal Phase 3 REBUILD study for fibrotic interstitial lung disease, or fILD, patients at risk of associated pulmonary hypertension is progressing well and continuing to enroll. In addition, we expect top-line results from our Phase 2 dose escalation study of INOpulse in sarcoidosis, or PH-Sarc, later this year. With $34.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, we believe that we are well-positioned financially to continue executing on our promising late-stage clinical development programs.”

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases, today provided a clinical program update and reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Clinical Program Highlights:

fILD

REBUILD Phase 3 Study: In December 2020, Bellerophon announced that the first patient had been enrolled in its Phase 3 REBUILD registrational study of INOpulse for the treatment of fILD. The REBUILD study plans to enroll 300 fILD patients who will be treated with either INOpulse at a dose of iNO45 or placebo. The primary endpoint is change in moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA). If approved, INOpulse would become the first therapy to treat a broad fILD population that includes patients at low-, intermediate- and high-risk of pulmonary hypertension.



The Phase 3 program builds on positive top-line results from the Company’s previously reported Phase 2 studies for INOpulse for the treatment of fILD. Acute treatment with INOpulse showed benefit in multiple cardiopulmonary parameters, including pulmonary vascular resistance, which improved by 21%, and mean pulmonary arterial pressure, which improved by 12%. Chronic treatment with INOpulse at a dose of iNO45 assessed over four months showed an average improvement in MVPA of 20% as compared to placebo. The improvements in MVPA were supported by benefits in overall activity, as well as two patient reported questionnaires, the University of California, San Diego Shortness of Breath Questionnaire and the St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire.



Pulmonary Hypertension-Sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc)

Phase 2 Clinical Study: Bellerophon is continuing enrollment in a Phase 2 dose escalation study in PH-Sarc and anticipates the availability of top-line data during 2021. The safety and efficacy study is assessing the acute hemodynamic benefit of INOpulse via right heart catheterization. PH-Sarc is an unmet medical need with no approved therapies, and a median survival of approximately five years after diagnosis.



Corporate Update:

In May 2021, the Company announced the appointment of Naseem Amin, M.D. as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

In May 2021, the Company presented at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported an operating loss of $5.2 million, compared to $5.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $3.4 million, or $(0.36) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million, or $(0.51) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $3.2 million, compared to $3.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to the close-out of the COVID-19 trial.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $2.0 million, compared to $2.3 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in intellectual property and consulting costs.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported an operating loss of $11.1 million, compared to $9.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020.



For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $8.9 million, or $(0.93) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million, or $(1.44) per basic and diluted share, in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $6.8 million, compared to $5.7 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to investment related to improvement of the delivery system manufacturing process.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $4.3 million, compared to $4.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to consulting costs, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation and legal costs.

Balance Sheet



As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $34.3 million, compared to $47.6 million at December 31, 2020.

BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands except share and per share data)

As of As of June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,300 $ 47,557 Restricted cash 103 103 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 890 420 Total current assets 35,293 48,080 Restricted cash, non-current 300 300 Right of use assets, net 1,188 1,504 Property and equipment, net 112 169 Other non-current assets 186 186 Total assets $ 37,079 $ 50,239 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,484 $ 3,725 Accrued research and development 1,139 3,699 Accrued expenses 1,877 2,305 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 728 704 Total current liabilities 6,228 10,433 Long term operating lease liabilities 586 956 Common stock warrant liability 168 601 Total liabilities 6,982 11,990 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized and

9,506,419 and 9,491,111 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively 95 95 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized, zero

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Additional paid-in capital 253,343 252,645 Accumulated deficit (223,341 ) (214,491 ) Total stockholders' equity 30,097 38,249 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,079 $ 50,239





BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands except share and per share data)