FenixOro Cuts 11.4 Meters at 6.08 g/t Gold on the Santa Teresa Vein System at Abriaqui

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX, OTCQB:FDVXF, Frankfurt:8FD) is pleased to announce the discovery of the widest mineralized zone yet seen at Abriaqui on the Santa Teresa vein system. The results are from an area of newly discovered underground mine workings. Santa Teresa is becoming much more complex than originally understood and the new work opens up the potential for the discovery of additional wide zones.

  • Results from a program of continuous underground channel sampling in mine workings include 11.4 meters @ 6.08 g/t gold with 7.15 g/t silver. Samples were taken perpendicular to the strike of the vein trend and the intercept represents the true width of the mineralized zone.

  • A second channel of 4.0m @ 4.88 g/t gold with 4.12 g/t silver extends the true width of potentially ore grade mineralization in this part of the Santa Teresa system to a minimum of 15 meters.

  • Results are substantially better than the average 3 meters @ 5.0 g/t gold assumed in a recently reported resource potential estimate for the Santa Teresa vein system (see Press Release March 19, 2021).

  • Results from four additional crosscuts testing 400 meters of strike of the Santa Teresa system are pending.

  • Together with the recent discovery of the Baul 3 vein (5.1m @ 6.64 g/t gold – see Press Release of June 23, 2021) and the intercept from Hole P006 (7.7m @ 8.46 g/t – see Press Release of February 24, 2021) these results demonstrate the ongoing success the Company is having at identifying wider zones of ore grade mineralization.

FenixOro VP Exploration Stuart Moller notes that, “Finding 10 to 15 meter mineralized widths at these grades is a game changer in terms of adding resource ounces and reducing mining costs. Santa Teresa is emerging as much more than a single vein and we see significantly enhanced tonnage potential along a kilometer of strike and a minimum 600 meters vertically. We are now targeting multiple additional areas along trend where we see potential for wider zones of mineralization.”

The Santa Teresa trend is the longest and best developed vein system within the Northwest Vein Corridor (NWC) at Abriaqui (Figure 1). Surface outcrop is minimal and until recently, Santa Teresa was characterized by only two drill intercepts and a number of samples taken from existing underground mine workings. Artisanal mining historically concentrated only on the high grade core of the veins, and mine workings available for sampling did not necessarily represent the full thickness of the mineralization. To date this has ranged up to 4.1 meters in the drill holes on Santa Teresa.   In a recent program of mine mapping (see Press Release of June 23, 2021) several new mines were accessed which included areas where crosscuts were developed perpendicular to the vein trend. Recent channel sampling along these crosscuts has allowed for a much better characterization of the full width of mineralization. Phase 2 drilling, currently underway, is further testing Santa Teresa and several other veins in the NWC. Results from the first two holes will be reported soon.

