InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

Recently Signed Deal Adds to Momentum

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Recurring revenue was $78.1 million, compared to recurring revenue of $85.2 million in second quarter 2020.  Total revenue was $87.7 million, compared to $104.5 million in second quarter 2020.  As previously disclosed, second quarter 2020 included recurring revenue from a handset manufacturer that has since exited the business, and non-current patent royalties from a fixed-fee patent license agreement. Second quarter 2021 revenue did not include any impact from the company's recently announced agreement with Xiaomi which was executed in third quarter 2021.

  • Operating expenses were $90.9 million, compared to $72.6 million in second quarter 2020. The increase was primarily driven by non-recurring charges of $15.2 million, substantially related to the company's recently announced restructuring plans.

  • Operating income (loss) decreased to a loss of $3.1 million, compared to income of $31.9 million in second quarter 2020.

  • Net income1 was $1.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.3 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in second quarter 2020.

“I am pleased with the team’s strong focus on execution during the quarter, which led to the recent signing of our long-term agreement with Xiaomi, one of the largest smartphone vendors worldwide. This agreement, along with the recent verdict from the UK’s High Court that Lenovo has infringed one of the company’s patents, reinforces both our technology leadership and the strengths of our patent portfolio,” said Liren Chen, President and CEO of InterDigital. “With Xiaomi coming on board as a new licensee, and the continued efforts to license additional companies, we now have 55% of the worldwide smartphone market under license and are well positioned for continued growth.”

Additional Highlights

  • The company used $27.3 million of cash in operating activities, compared to $69.8 million cash provided by operating activities in second quarter 2020, and used $38.4 million of free cash flow2, compared to generating $60.0 million in second quarter 2020. These changes were primarily driven by timing of collections under fixed-fee agreements. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled $837.7 million on June 30, 2021.

  • The company repurchased $5.4 million, or 0.1 million shares, during second quarter 2021.

Conference Call Information

InterDigital will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial performance and other company matters.
For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit www.interdigital.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page.  The company encourages participants to take advantage of the Internet option.
For telephone access to the conference call, dial (866) 269-4260 within the United States or +1 (323) 289-6581 from other locations. Please call by 9:50 a.m. ET on August 5th and give the operator conference ID number 8536688.
An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on InterDigital’s website in the Investors section. In addition, a telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on August 5th through 1:00 p.m. ET on August 10th. To access the recorded replay, call (888) 203-1112 or +1 (719) 457-0820 and use the replay code 8536688.


About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit the InterDigital website: www.interdigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include information regarding our current beliefs, plans and expectations, including, without limitation, our belief that we will continue to be able to execute strongly on our business during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “goal,” “see,” and variations of any such words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in or anticipated by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, those identified in this press release, as well as the following: (i) unanticipated delays, difficulties or accelerations in the execution of patent license agreements; (ii) our ability to leverage our strategic relationships and secure new patent license agreements on acceptable terms; (iii) our ability to enter into sales and/or licensing partnering arrangements for certain of our patent assets; (iv) our ability to enter into partnerships with leading inventors and research organizations and identify and acquire technology and patent portfolios that align with our roadmap; (v) our ability to commercialize our technologies and enter into customer agreements; (vi) the failure of the markets for our current or new technologies and products to materialize to the extent or at the rate that we expect; (vii) unexpected delays or difficulties related to the development of our technologies and products; (viii) changes in our interpretations of, and assumptions and calculations with respect to the impact on us of, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, as well as further guidance that may be issued regarding such act; (ix) failure to accurately forecast the impact of our restructuring activities on our financial statements and our business; (x) the resolution of current legal or regulatory proceedings, including any awards or judgments relating to such proceedings, additional legal or regulatory proceedings, changes in the schedules or costs associated with legal or regulatory proceedings or adverse rulings in such legal or regulatory proceedings; (xi) the timing and impact of potential administrative and legislative matters; (xii) changes or inaccuracies in market projections; (xiii) the potential effects that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and/or corresponding macroeconomic uncertainty could have on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; and (ix) changes in our business strategy.

We undertake no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

Footnotes

1    Throughout this press release, net income and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are attributable to InterDigital, Inc. (e.g., after adjustments for non-controlling interests), unless otherwise stated.

2    Free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that InterDigital believes is helpful in evaluating the company’s ability to invest in its business, make strategic acquisitions and fund share repurchases, among other things. A limitation of the utility of free cash flow as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the company’s cash balance for the period. InterDigital defines “free cash flow” as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized patent costs. InterDigital’s computation of free cash flow might not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies. The presentation of free cash flow, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided at the end of this press release.


SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands except per share data)
(unaudited)

  FOR THE THREE
MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 		  FOR THE SIX
MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
REVENUES:              
Variable patent royalty revenue $ 7,323       $ 4,597       $ 14,419       $ 10,543    
Fixed-fee royalty revenue 69,296       77,338       138,592       143,685    
Current patent royalties 76,619       81,935       153,011       154,228    
Non-current patent royalties 9,586       19,249       13,367       19,954    
Total patent royalties 86,205       101,184       166,378       174,182    
Current technology solutions revenue 1,530       3,314       3,720       6,526    
Total Revenue $ 87,735       $ 104,498       $ 170,098       $ 180,708    
               
OPERATING EXPENSES:              
Patent administration and licensing 40,970       38,695       77,544       78,803    
Development 21,870       22,092       44,453       40,910    
Selling, general and administrative 14,799       11,794       26,016       24,397    
Restructuring activities 13,245             13,245          
Total Operating expenses 90,884       72,581       161,258       144,110    
               
Income (loss) from operations (3,149 )     31,917       8,840       36,598    
               
INTEREST EXPENSE (6,666 )     (9,971 )     (13,656 )     (20,516 )  
OTHER INCOME, NET 3,039       3,789       3,763       9,812    
Income (loss) before income taxes (6,776 )     25,735       (1,053 )     25,894    
INCOME TAX PROVISION (21 )     (5,144 )     (1,786 )     (6,964 )  
NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (6,797 )     $ 20,591       $ (2,839 )     $ 18,930    
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (8,415 )     (1,660 )     (10,028 )     (3,437 )  
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERDIGITAL, INC. $ 1,618       $ 22,251       $ 7,189       $ 22,367    
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — BASIC $ 0.05       $ 0.72       $ 0.23       $ 0.73    
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — BASIC 30,804       30,757       30,820       30,740    
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — DILUTED $ 0.05       $ 0.72       $ 0.23       $ 0.72    
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — DILUTED 31,189       31,045       31,192       30,982    
CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.35       $ 0.35       $ 0.70       $ 0.70    


SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  FOR THE THREE
MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 		  FOR THE SIX
MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Income before income taxes $ (6,776 )     $ 25,735       $ (1,053 )     $ 25,894    
Taxes paid (465 )     (11,560 )     (4,793 )     (13,788 )  
Non-cash expenses 35,557       29,847       59,390       50,146    
Change in deferred revenue (63,230 )     16,829       (86,659 )     (22,683 )  
Increase (decrease) in operating working capital, deferred charges and other 7,655       8,904       (3,986 )     3,301    
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized patent costs (11,176 )     (9,761 )     (21,165 )     (17,620 )  
FREE CASH FLOW 2 (38,435 )     59,994       (58,266 )     25,250    
               
Long-term investments             (1,091 )        
Non-controlling interest distribution             (1,109 )        
Dividends paid (10,739 )     (10,762 )     (21,525 )     (21,509 )  
Taxes withheld upon restricted stock unit vestings (711 )     (755 )     (3,673 )     (1,480 )  
Payments on long-term debt                   (94,909 )  
Repurchase of common stock (5,391 )           (11,141 )     (349 )  
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,632       1,014       4,369       1,792    
Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments (115 )     1,909       (675 )     1,135    
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS $ (51,759 )     $ 51,400       $ (93,111 )     $ (90,070 )  


SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  JUNE 30,
2021 		  DECEMBER 31,
2020
ASSETS      
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 835,903     $ 926,647  
Accounts receivable, net 12,003     16,008  
Prepaid and other current assets 74,797     59,894  
Property & equipment and patents, net 396,152     434,973  
Other long-term assets, net 178,228     178,753  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,497,083     $ 1,616,275  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, taxes payable & dividends payable $ 75,322     $ 75,827  
Current deferred revenue 158,899     219,935  
Long-term deferred revenue 82,446     108,069  
Long-term debt & other long-term liabilities 464,171     415,878  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 780,838     819,709  
TOTAL INTERDIGITAL, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 704,185     773,369  
Noncontrolling interest 12,060     23,197  
TOTAL EQUITY 716,245     796,566  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,497,083     $ 1,616,275  


RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH
PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

In the summary consolidated cash flows and throughout this release, the company refers to free cash flow. The table below presents a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):

  FOR THE THREE
MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 		  FOR THE SIX
MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (27,259 )     $ 69,755       $ (37,101 )     $ 42,870    
Purchases of property and equipment (550 )     (2,168 )     (937 )     (3,771 )  
Capitalized patent costs (10,626 )     (7,593 )     (20,228 )     (13,849 )  
Free cash flow $ (38,435 )     $ 59,994       $ (58,266 )     $ 25,250    


CONTACT:   InterDigital, Inc.
  Tiziana Figliolia
  Email: tiziana.figliolia@interdigital.com
   +1 (302) 300-1857




Disclaimer

