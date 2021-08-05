InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

Recurring revenue was $78.1 million, compared to recurring revenue of $85.2 million in second quarter 2020. Total revenue was $87.7 million, compared to $104.5 million in second quarter 2020. As previously disclosed, second quarter 2020 included recurring revenue from a handset manufacturer that has since exited the business, and non-current patent royalties from a fixed-fee patent license agreement. Second quarter 2021 revenue did not include any impact from the company's recently announced agreement with Xiaomi which was executed in third quarter 2021.





Operating expenses were $90.9 million, compared to $72.6 million in second quarter 2020. The increase was primarily driven by non-recurring charges of $15.2 million, substantially related to the company's recently announced restructuring plans.





Operating income (loss) decreased to a loss of $3.1 million, compared to income of $31.9 million in second quarter 2020.





Net income1 was $1.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.3 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in second quarter 2020.

“I am pleased with the team’s strong focus on execution during the quarter, which led to the recent signing of our long-term agreement with Xiaomi, one of the largest smartphone vendors worldwide. This agreement, along with the recent verdict from the UK’s High Court that Lenovo has infringed one of the company’s patents, reinforces both our technology leadership and the strengths of our patent portfolio,” said Liren Chen, President and CEO of InterDigital. “With Xiaomi coming on board as a new licensee, and the continued efforts to license additional companies, we now have 55% of the worldwide smartphone market under license and are well positioned for continued growth.”

Additional Highlights

The company used $27.3 million of cash in operating activities, compared to $69.8 million cash provided by operating activities in second quarter 2020, and used $38.4 million of free cash flow 2 , compared to generating $60.0 million in second quarter 2020. These changes were primarily driven by timing of collections under fixed-fee agreements. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled $837.7 million on June 30, 2021.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include information regarding our current beliefs, plans and expectations, including, without limitation, our belief that we will continue to be able to execute strongly on our business during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “goal,” “see,” and variations of any such words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in or anticipated by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, those identified in this press release, as well as the following: (i) unanticipated delays, difficulties or accelerations in the execution of patent license agreements; (ii) our ability to leverage our strategic relationships and secure new patent license agreements on acceptable terms; (iii) our ability to enter into sales and/or licensing partnering arrangements for certain of our patent assets; (iv) our ability to enter into partnerships with leading inventors and research organizations and identify and acquire technology and patent portfolios that align with our roadmap; (v) our ability to commercialize our technologies and enter into customer agreements; (vi) the failure of the markets for our current or new technologies and products to materialize to the extent or at the rate that we expect; (vii) unexpected delays or difficulties related to the development of our technologies and products; (viii) changes in our interpretations of, and assumptions and calculations with respect to the impact on us of, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, as well as further guidance that may be issued regarding such act; (ix) failure to accurately forecast the impact of our restructuring activities on our financial statements and our business; (x) the resolution of current legal or regulatory proceedings, including any awards or judgments relating to such proceedings, additional legal or regulatory proceedings, changes in the schedules or costs associated with legal or regulatory proceedings or adverse rulings in such legal or regulatory proceedings; (xi) the timing and impact of potential administrative and legislative matters; (xii) changes or inaccuracies in market projections; (xiii) the potential effects that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and/or corresponding macroeconomic uncertainty could have on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; and (ix) changes in our business strategy.

We undertake no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

Footnotes

1 Throughout this press release, net income and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are attributable to InterDigital, Inc. (e.g., after adjustments for non-controlling interests), unless otherwise stated.

2 Free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that InterDigital believes is helpful in evaluating the company’s ability to invest in its business, make strategic acquisitions and fund share repurchases, among other things. A limitation of the utility of free cash flow as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the company’s cash balance for the period. InterDigital defines “free cash flow” as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized patent costs. InterDigital’s computation of free cash flow might not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies. The presentation of free cash flow, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided at the end of this press release.





SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE

MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, FOR THE SIX

MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES: Variable patent royalty revenue $ 7,323 $ 4,597 $ 14,419 $ 10,543 Fixed-fee royalty revenue 69,296 77,338 138,592 143,685 Current patent royalties 76,619 81,935 153,011 154,228 Non-current patent royalties 9,586 19,249 13,367 19,954 Total patent royalties 86,205 101,184 166,378 174,182 Current technology solutions revenue 1,530 3,314 3,720 6,526 Total Revenue $ 87,735 $ 104,498 $ 170,098 $ 180,708 OPERATING EXPENSES: Patent administration and licensing 40,970 38,695 77,544 78,803 Development 21,870 22,092 44,453 40,910 Selling, general and administrative 14,799 11,794 26,016 24,397 Restructuring activities 13,245 — 13,245 — Total Operating expenses 90,884 72,581 161,258 144,110 Income (loss) from operations (3,149 ) 31,917 8,840 36,598 INTEREST EXPENSE (6,666 ) (9,971 ) (13,656 ) (20,516 ) OTHER INCOME, NET 3,039 3,789 3,763 9,812 Income (loss) before income taxes (6,776 ) 25,735 (1,053 ) 25,894 INCOME TAX PROVISION (21 ) (5,144 ) (1,786 ) (6,964 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (6,797 ) $ 20,591 $ (2,839 ) $ 18,930 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (8,415 ) (1,660 ) (10,028 ) (3,437 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERDIGITAL, INC. $ 1,618 $ 22,251 $ 7,189 $ 22,367 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — BASIC $ 0.05 $ 0.72 $ 0.23 $ 0.73 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — BASIC 30,804 30,757 30,820 30,740 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — DILUTED $ 0.05 $ 0.72 $ 0.23 $ 0.72 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — DILUTED 31,189 31,045 31,192 30,982 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.70 $ 0.70





SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE

MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, FOR THE SIX

MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income before income taxes $ (6,776 ) $ 25,735 $ (1,053 ) $ 25,894 Taxes paid (465 ) (11,560 ) (4,793 ) (13,788 ) Non-cash expenses 35,557 29,847 59,390 50,146 Change in deferred revenue (63,230 ) 16,829 (86,659 ) (22,683 ) Increase (decrease) in operating working capital, deferred charges and other 7,655 8,904 (3,986 ) 3,301 Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized patent costs (11,176 ) (9,761 ) (21,165 ) (17,620 ) FREE CASH FLOW 2 (38,435 ) 59,994 (58,266 ) 25,250 Long-term investments — — (1,091 ) — Non-controlling interest distribution — — (1,109 ) — Dividends paid (10,739 ) (10,762 ) (21,525 ) (21,509 ) Taxes withheld upon restricted stock unit vestings (711 ) (755 ) (3,673 ) (1,480 ) Payments on long-term debt — — — (94,909 ) Repurchase of common stock (5,391 ) — (11,141 ) (349 ) Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,632 1,014 4,369 1,792 Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments (115 ) 1,909 (675 ) 1,135 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS $ (51,759 ) $ 51,400 $ (93,111 ) $ (90,070 )





SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

JUNE 30,

2021 DECEMBER 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 835,903 $ 926,647 Accounts receivable, net 12,003 16,008 Prepaid and other current assets 74,797 59,894 Property & equipment and patents, net 396,152 434,973 Other long-term assets, net 178,228 178,753 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,497,083 $ 1,616,275 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, taxes payable & dividends payable $ 75,322 $ 75,827 Current deferred revenue 158,899 219,935 Long-term deferred revenue 82,446 108,069 Long-term debt & other long-term liabilities 464,171 415,878 TOTAL LIABILITIES 780,838 819,709 TOTAL INTERDIGITAL, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 704,185 773,369 Noncontrolling interest 12,060 23,197 TOTAL EQUITY 716,245 796,566 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,497,083 $ 1,616,275





RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH

PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

In the summary consolidated cash flows and throughout this release, the company refers to free cash flow. The table below presents a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):

FOR THE THREE

MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, FOR THE SIX

MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (27,259 ) $ 69,755 $ (37,101 ) $ 42,870 Purchases of property and equipment (550 ) (2,168 ) (937 ) (3,771 ) Capitalized patent costs (10,626 ) (7,593 ) (20,228 ) (13,849 ) Free cash flow $ (38,435 ) $ 59,994 $ (58,266 ) $ 25,250



