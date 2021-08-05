checkAd

AFC Gamma, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brett Kaufman as New Chief Financial Officer

Brings Extensive Leadership Experience and Deep Financial Acumen

Thomas Geoffroy to Transition to Role of Chief Financial Officer of AFC Gamma’s External Manager, AFC Management, LLC

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (“AFC Gamma”) (Nasdaq: AFCG), a commercial real estate finance company that provides loans to operators in the cannabis industry, today announced the appointment of Brett Kaufman as its new Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective August 6, 2021. Mr. Kaufman most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. He succeeds Thomas Geoffroy, who served as the Company’s initial CFO, and is transitioning to the role of Chief Financial Officer of AFC Gamma’s external manager, AFC Management, LLC.

AFC Gamma’s Chief Executive Officer, Leonard Tannenbaum, said, “We are delighted to have someone of Brett’s caliber take on the CFO role at AFC Gamma. Brett is a proven leader, with more than 26 years of experience in managing large scale financial operations, and brings deep financial acumen, a strong strategic mindset and proven leadership abilities to AFC Gamma’s growing team. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Tom for his contributions to AFC Gamma, and his hard work and dedication that helped ensure a successful public listing.”

“AFC Gamma is a true leader in the rapidly growing cannabis lending market with significant opportunities for growth and value creation. I am excited to join the team at such an important time in the Company’s history,” said Mr. Kaufman. “I look forward to working with Len and the management team as we continue to grow the business and build on our success for years to come.” 

About Brett Kaufman

Mr. Kaufman joins AFC Gamma with broad experience in corporate and operational finance, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., an NYSE-listed diversified financial services company, which generated approximately $1.5 billion in revenue on a trailing twelve-month basis prior to being sold in 2020. Prior to that, from April 1999 until March 2008, he served in roles of increasing responsibility at Bear Stearns Companies Inc., including Managing Director and Director of Financial Planning and Analysis. While at Bear Stearns, Mr. Kaufman was responsible for providing strategic leadership and oversight for the company’s financial reporting, planning, budgeting and forecasting initiatives on a worldwide basis. He also worked for approximately five years at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in the Audit and Business Advisory Services division. Mr. Kaufman earned a B.S. in Accounting from Binghamton University.

