Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Barrett Katz, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer of Viridian, will participate in a panel presentation at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference, which is scheduled to take place from August 10 – 11, 2021.



Event: The Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference Panel: TED Talk – State of Play in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Date: Wednesday, August 11th Fireside Chat Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Webcast information for this event will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics website at www.viridiantherapeutics.com. A replay of this panel will be archived on the website and available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is an anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for TED, a debilitating auto-immune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles, and eyelids. Viridian is based in Boulder, Colorado, and Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more about Viridian and its programs at https://www.viridiantherapeutics.com/.

Follow us on Twitter @ViridianThera and on LinkedIn.

Viridian Contacts:

Investors:

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

617-430-7576

IR@viridiantherapeutics.com

Media:

Darby Pearson

Verge Scientific Communications

703-587-0831

PR@viridiantherapeutics.com