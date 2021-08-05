checkAd

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification

Global omni-channel retailer recognized by associates for company culture and positive workplace experience

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading, global omni-channel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, today announced it has been certified by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. The prestigious Great Place to Work Certification is based entirely on current associates’ feedback about their experience working at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. This year, 93 percent of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. associates said they felt welcome upon joining the company.

“We are honored to become Great Place to Work-Certified. Our culture is the cornerstone of our company and something we pride ourselves on each and every day,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Over the past year, workplace culture has become more important than ever. I am incredibly proud of our global team for continuing to enhance our associate experience, and of our associates for helping make our culture the collaborative, welcoming, passionate environment it is today.”

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has introduced several new initiatives for its associates, including improved workplace flexibility with permanent “work from anywhere” days and weeks, associate resource groups that aim to foster a greater sense of belonging for members of the BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and working families communities, expanded mental wellness benefits, virtual engagement activities, and more. These initiatives supplement long-standing benefits such as a volunteer day off, where associates are given paid time off to volunteer with an organization of their choosing.

“The Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

To learn more about what it’s like to work at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., click here, and to learn more about the Great Place to Work Certification, visit www.greatplacetowork.com.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering intimates, loungewear and sleepwear, is designed to give all Gen Z customers their daily dose of happy. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

