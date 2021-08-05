checkAd

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Execution of Exclusive Partnership Agreement with Positron to Integrate Virtual Reality with Live Music Under Its Entertainment Division

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 14:30  |  44   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) today announces it has executed a five-year exclusive partnership agreement with Positron (http://gopositron.com), a leading virtual reality (VR) technology and entertainment company, to develop a revolutionary immersive platform for livestreaming concerts and VR events. Positron's platform, developed with Golden Triangle Ventures for its entertainment division under Lavish Entertainment, will elevate live concerts to the next level by offering more freedom to audiences to join remotely on VR headsets, AR-enabled mobile devices, and 2D streaming devices.

Concerts and events hosted by Lavish Entertainment will also be offered on Positron's award-winning Voyager VR motion pods, delivering a new content category for location-based entertainment. Additionally, users will now be able to experience concerts and events together with friends through unique social features powered by Vara Now. Moreover, performing artists will be able to offer customized interactive 3D visualizations and worlds that will be available at the live venue and inside the VR platform. This will allow audiences to simultaneously view the live 360 stream of the artist and navigate into the virtual 3D world designed by the artist or creator. Complementing this, audiences will be able to buy and share tickets to events, purchase digital merchandise including NFTs, as well as access an array of content the company will be providing.

Jeffrey Travis, CEO of Positron, stated, "We’re excited to partner with Golden Triangle Ventures as a key expansion into music and live events for our VR content platform. With their expertise in the concert and live event space, we’re offering unique content and monetization models for the future of entertainment in the metaverse. Looking even further down the road, this newfound relationship will allow us to work with GTV to leverage our IP and create a proprietary platform as part of the second phase of our buildout."

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, added, "This amazing new platform will enable us to monetize our events globally and license this technology to other event promoters around the world to accomplish the same goal. Imagine entering a virtual venue with a group of your friends, having the ability to watch our live events while also watching your friends dance, and having the ability to experience live performance in real-time through an augmented reality that we can customize and create for the specific events we organize. This platform is unlike anything we have seen, and we are so excited to partner exclusively with one of the most reputable VR companies in the space: Positron."

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Execution of Exclusive Partnership Agreement with Positron to Integrate Virtual Reality with Live Music Under Its Entertainment Division LAS VEGAS, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) today announces it has executed a five-year exclusive partnership agreement with Positron (http://gopositron.com), a leading virtual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Brunswick Corporation Announces Tender Offers For Outstanding Debt Securities
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board