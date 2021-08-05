Pinnacle West Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) today reported consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders of $215.7 million, or $1.91 per diluted share of common stock, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This result compares with earnings of $193.6 million, or $1.71 per share, in the same 2020 period.

Increased retail sales and strong customer growth of 2.3% were the primary drivers in the quarter-over-quarter improvement, contributing to a $70.7 million, or 7.6%, increase in operating revenues. Record-setting heat during the month of June also contributed to the company’s bottom line, helping offset higher operations and maintenance expenses, an increase in depreciation expense and higher income taxes in the second quarter.

“Our operating and financial performance in the second quarter remained strong,” said Pinnacle West Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Guldner. “Combined with robust growth and an economy that is bouncing back from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, more customers used more energy this past quarter to cool their businesses and homes than a year ago.”

Residential sales increased 1.3% and commercial and industrial sales increased 10.3% compared to second quarter 2020, reflecting the reopening of businesses and return to in-person work versus a year ago when COVID-19 forced business closures and created a largely remote work environment.

Record-Setting Temperatures Increase Customer Energy Consumption

In addition to 5.7% weather-normalized sales growth, weather variations also spurred an increase in energy consumption. The average high and low temperatures were higher this year than last – and well over historical averages.

According to the National Weather Service, the average high temperature in the Phoenix area during the 2021 second quarter was 98.1 degrees – an increase of 2.6% over 10-year historical averages. Not only was the month of June the warmest on record with an average high temperature of 108.2 degrees, but the Phoenix area experienced an unprecedented six consecutive days of 115-degree-plus temperatures and three days approaching the company’s record peak demand of 7,660 megawatts, set in late-July of last year.

The number of residential cooling degree-days (a utility’s measure of the effects of weather) in this year’s second quarter increased 4.5% compared to the same timeframe a year ago and was a remarkable 17.7% higher than historical 10-year averages. June 2021, in fact, had 27.4% more cooling degree-days than in June 2020.

Operationally, APS employees continue to execute well, ensuring reliable customer service amidst the extreme summer temperatures and increased customer demand.

“At APS, we like to say that the summer season is when our year-round preparation really shines,” Guldner said. “For more than 136 years, our people and service have helped make it possible for Arizona to grow and prosper, continually attracting new residents and businesses.

“As temperatures intensify throughout the West, providing safe, reliable energy is more critical than ever to ensure Arizona remains a comfortable, livable and thriving environment.”

APS: Here to Help Customers Manage Their Energy Use, Bills, Heat

Arizona Public Service (APS) helps customers stay cool and manage their electric bills all summer with money-saving tips and programs. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized APS earlier this year with the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for excellence in customer energy efficiency programs. This includes offerings such as APS Marketplace, a one-stop online shop for smart energy products at competitive prices, and the New Homes program, a partnership with Arizona builders to deliver homes that are at least 20% more energy-efficient than a typical new home.

In line with the APS commitment “to keep customers the focus of what we do,” Guldner highlighted that there is currently a seasonal hold on residential disconnections through October 15, and the company offers a variety of assistance programs for those who are struggling with their bill. These offerings include the Energy Support programs, which provide limited-income customers with a monthly discount on their bill; Crisis Bill Assistance, providing up to $800 annually to qualified limited-income customers who experience unexpected financial hardship; and Project SHARE, a Salvation Army-administered service providing up to $300 annually in emergency energy bill assistance.

Additionally, in the face of record temperatures and prolonged heat, APS is teaming up with community organizations to expand heat-relief initiatives. These customer resources include eviction protection, more cooling and hydration stations, free rides to cooling shelters, and emergency AC repair or replacement for qualifying seniors.

The company also participates in several forums to address heat-related impacts in Arizona, such as the Maricopa County Department of Health’s Energy Insecurity Workgroup. “It takes broad collaboration – beyond what any one entity or segment can do alone – to develop a support network for those who need it most,” added Guldner. “At APS, we’re committed to doing our part.”

APS customers needing aid are encouraged to visit aps.com/support for a full list of assistance programs, including up-to-date details on year-round financial resources and support.

Conference Call and Webcast

Pinnacle West invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of management’s conference call to discuss 2021 second-quarter results, as well as recent developments, at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time) today, Aug. 5. The webcast can be accessed at pinnaclewest.com/presentations and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days. To access the live conference call by telephone, dial (877) 407-8035 or (201) 689-8035 for international callers. A replay of the call also will be available at pinnaclewest.com/presentations or by telephone until 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering passcode 41816.

General Information

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $21 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and more than 6,000 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

Earnings per share amounts in this news release are based on average diluted common shares outstanding. For more information on Pinnacle West’s operating statistics and earnings, please visit pinnaclewest.com/investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "estimate," "predict," "may," "believe," "plan," "expect," "require," "intend," "assume," "project," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "strategy," "likely," "should," "will," "could," and similar words. Because actual results may differ materially from expectations, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. Several factors could cause future results to differ materially from historical results, or from outcomes currently expected or sought by Pinnacle West or APS. These factors include, but are not limited to:

These and other factors are discussed in Risk Factors described in Part 1, Item 1A of the Pinnacle West/APS Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which readers should review carefully before placing any reliance on our financial statements or disclosures. Neither Pinnacle West nor APS assumes any obligation to update these statements, even if our internal estimates change, except as required by law.

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Revenues $ 1,000,249 $ 929,590 $ 1,696,724 $ 1,591,520 Operating Expenses Fuel and purchased power 269,835 238,382 468,062 426,903 Operations and maintenance 229,690 219,392 459,745 440,710 Depreciation and amortization 158,750 152,482 316,570 306,561 Taxes other than income taxes 59,495 56,768 118,978 113,536 Other expenses 4,093 692 7,449 1,514 Total 721,863 667,716 1,370,804 1,289,224 Operating Income 278,386 261,874 325,920 302,296 Other Income (Deductions) Allowance for equity funds used during construction 9,990 8,811 19,197 16,508 Pension and other postretirement non-service credits - net 28,175 14,142 55,966 28,053 Other income 12,207 16,670 24,636 29,239 Other expense (5,184 ) (4,036 ) (9,037 ) (8,820 ) Total 45,188 35,587 90,762 64,980 Interest Expense Interest charges 62,777 62,690 124,715 121,924 Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction (5,199 ) (4,749 ) (10,193 ) (8,825 ) Total 57,578 57,941 114,522 113,099 Income Before Income Taxes 265,996 239,520 302,160 254,177 Income Taxes 46,560 41,061 42,210 20,852 Net Income 219,436 198,459 259,950 233,325 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,739 4,874 8,612 9,747 Net Income Attributable To Common Shareholders $ 215,697 $ 193,585 $ 251,338 $ 223,578 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 112,882 112,638 112,855 112,616 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 113,223 112,879 113,158 112,871 Earnings Per Weighted-Average Common Share Outstanding Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 1.91 $ 1.72 $ 2.23 $ 1.99 Net income attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 1.91 $ 1.71 $ 2.22 $ 1.98

