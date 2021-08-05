Fluidigm Announces Collaboration Agreement with Imaging CRO ImaBiotech to Increase Biopharma Access to Imaging Mass Cytometry

ImaBiotech is a contract research organization that offers spatial multi-omics services to the pharmaceutical research industry, specializing in precision medicine approaches to drug efficacy and toxicity evaluations, from preclinical to clinical stages. Through the acquisition of the Hyperion Imaging System, the company will be offering Imaging Mass Cytometry as one if its core technologies. ImaBiotech operates research facilities in both the U.S. and Europe in the GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) environment.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced a collaboration and co-marketing agreement with ImaBiotech for service offerings and product development for Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC).

“We continuously evaluate technologies and develop robust and effective protocols and applications to accelerate the development of safe and effective therapies,” said Jonathan Stauber, PhD, ImaBiotech CEO. “Our customers expressed a need for high-multiplex imaging, and that compelled us to acquire a Hyperion Imaging System to meet market needs. We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Fluidigm in this regard, innovating applications and products, including new panel development, to make Imaging Mass Cytometry an even more powerful tool.”

ImaBiotech’s specialty services in high-parameter imaging are utilized by more than 200 customers, most of which are pharmaceutical companies.

“Partnering with a highly specialized imaging CRO that processes hundreds of samples per week in a GLP environment is a great opportunity for Fluidigm, and we are thrilled to partner with ImaBiotech,” said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. “This collaboration will showcase the unique capabilities of Imaging Mass Cytometry in drug development and provide a foundation to develop new applications and products, enabling our technology to play a greater role in important clinical and translational research that leads to better health care decision making.”