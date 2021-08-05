checkAd

Fluidigm Announces Collaboration Agreement with Imaging CRO ImaBiotech to Increase Biopharma Access to Imaging Mass Cytometry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 14:35  |  37   |   |   

Collaboration Focusing on Advancing CRO Capabilities in Drug Development Utilizing the Hyperion Imaging System

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced a collaboration and co-marketing agreement with ImaBiotech for service offerings and product development for Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC).

ImaBiotech is a contract research organization that offers spatial multi-omics services to the pharmaceutical research industry, specializing in precision medicine approaches to drug efficacy and toxicity evaluations, from preclinical to clinical stages. Through the acquisition of the Hyperion Imaging System, the company will be offering Imaging Mass Cytometry as one if its core technologies. ImaBiotech operates research facilities in both the U.S. and Europe in the GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) environment.

“We continuously evaluate technologies and develop robust and effective protocols and applications to accelerate the development of safe and effective therapies,” said Jonathan Stauber, PhD, ImaBiotech CEO. “Our customers expressed a need for high-multiplex imaging, and that compelled us to acquire a Hyperion Imaging System to meet market needs. We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Fluidigm in this regard, innovating applications and products, including new panel development, to make Imaging Mass Cytometry an even more powerful tool.”

ImaBiotech’s specialty services in high-parameter imaging are utilized by more than 200 customers, most of which are pharmaceutical companies.

“Partnering with a highly specialized imaging CRO that processes hundreds of samples per week in a GLP environment is a great opportunity for Fluidigm, and we are thrilled to partner with ImaBiotech,” said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. “This collaboration will showcase the unique capabilities of Imaging Mass Cytometry in drug development and provide a foundation to develop new applications and products, enabling our technology to play a greater role in important clinical and translational research that leads to better health care decision making.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluidigm Announces Collaboration Agreement with Imaging CRO ImaBiotech to Increase Biopharma Access to Imaging Mass Cytometry Collaboration Focusing on Advancing CRO Capabilities in Drug Development Utilizing the Hyperion Imaging SystemSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board