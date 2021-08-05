checkAd

Staffing 360 Solutions to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, August 19, 2021

05.08.2021   

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom today announced that Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and President will present a corporate overview, discuss Q2 growth, and outlook for the Company at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, August 19, 2021 8:30am ET. 

To register for the live presentation and replay, please use the following information:

Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2021
Date/Time: Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 8:30am ET
Webcast: https://www.sidoti.com/conferences-events/virtual-microcap-conference- ...

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space. For more information, visit http://www.staffing360solutions.com. Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on FacebookLinkedIn and Twitter

About Sidoti & Company LLC
Sidoti’s mission is to provide a nexus between issuer and investor. Our institutional investor clients enjoy a combination of quality equity research, a small and microcap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and trading support. At the same time, Sidoti provides our covered companies insightful research and the opportunity (along with other publicly traded issuers) to interact with many of our ~500 North American institutional clients by appearing at our small and microcap conferences. Most of our investors’ clients manage portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of assets and have a specific interest in the small and microcap arena, creating a mutually beneficial forum for information exchange.

