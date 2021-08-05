Confidence soars off the charts with one swipe of the new Big Mood Mascara from e.l.f. Cosmetics. The latest and loudest mascara that is created clean, cruelty free and vegan, Big Mood produces mega volume and massive lift for the baddest blinks you’ll ever see. A daring, inspiring and confident mascara calls for a teammate with equal attitude. That’s why e.l.f. is joining forces for Big Mood Mascara with a one-of-a-kind, larger-than-life recording artist Tierra Whack.

“Everything we do is designed to inspire confidence and creativity,” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “With Big Mood, we’re being e.l.f.ing disruptive in the mascara category and transforming expectations for big, bold and beautiful lashes at an incredible price point.”

BIG STYLE

“Tierra connects with and inspires people through her music and creative executions,” says Patrick O’Keefe, VP, Integrated Marketing Communications, e.l.f. Beauty. “Tierra is a leader, and she brings joy to everything she does. We’re excited for this epic launch that will combine the energy, style and creativity of Tierra and Big Mood!”

e.l.f. and the big world of Tierra Whack will collide to unlock Big Mood energy. Adding a playful beat, the campaign features Tierra’s new hit song, “Walk The Beat,” which celebrates Tierra’s “whack world” take on style and fashion. Singing “Fashion Shows, Fancy Clothes. That’s just the way it goes...” Tierra applies Big Mood Mascara and turns ordinary moments — like heading to the market or even taking out the trash — into high fashion runway events. To amplify the momentum around Big Mood, e.l.f. Cosmetics will work with top TikTok influencers to invite the community to show off their Big Mood energy. You don’t need a special occasion to use your favorite mascara, especially when it’s only $7. Big Mood Mascara is for every eye, lip, face and your everyday happenings!

BIG BENEFITS

Big Mood Mascara is a clean, volumizing and lifting mascara that gives a false lash effect without smudging. For a bold look with definition, it features a uniquely shaped brush head that helps lift lashes to their highest heights. What’s more, the brush’s hourglass shape is an MVP when it comes to building volume while separating lashes. The creamy formula is infused with jojoba wax to hold lashes’ curl and gives a smooth, effortless application from day to night.