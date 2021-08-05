Upwork Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (“Upwork”) (Nasdaq: UPWK) today announced that it proposes to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”), subject to market conditions and other factors. The notes are to be offered and sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Upwork also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will mature on August 15, 2026, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased, or converted in accordance with the terms of the notes. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding May 15, 2026, the notes will be convertible at the option of holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in shares of Upwork’s common stock (the “common stock”), cash or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at the election of Upwork.

Holders of the notes will have the right to require Upwork to repurchase for cash all or a portion of their notes at 100% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture relating to the notes). Upwork will also be required to increase the conversion rate for holders who convert their notes in connection with certain fundamental changes or a redemption notice, as the case may be, prior to the maturity date. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Upwork’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after August 20, 2024, but only if the last reported sale price per share of the common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for a specified period of time.