checkAd

Recruiter.com's CEO to Again be Featured on CNBC and Yahoo Finance to Discuss Latest Jobs Report Numbers and Hiring Sentiment

Autor: Accesswire
05.08.2021, 14:45  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT, RCRTW), an on-demand hiring platform powered by more than 30,000 recruiters and AI and video technology, is pleased to announce its Chairman and CEO, Evan Sohn, …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT, RCRTW), an on-demand hiring platform powered by more than 30,000 recruiters and AI and video technology, is pleased to announce its Chairman and CEO, Evan Sohn, will present the results of the Company's Recruiter Index® for July 2021 on CNBC's "The Exchange" and Yahoo Finance Live this week.

Sohn will appear live on CNBC, Thursday, August 5, on "The Exchange," which airs 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET, and on Yahoo Finance Live, Friday, August 6, between 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. ET.

Shape Description automatically generated with medium confidence
Foto: Accesswire

The Recruiter Index®, a survey of the Recruiter.com recruiter network comprised of more than 30,000 small and independent recruiters, has a successful track record of forecasting the Labor Department's jobs report by relying on the sentiment of recruiters, HR leaders, and hiring experts.

"Our access to more than 30,000 recruiters provides significant insight into the job market," said Sohn. "We continue to see data that indicates candidates are holding out for better offers while employers become less and less interested in filling remote roles. I look forward to sharing additional insights on air this week."

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs.

To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com.

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Company Contact:

Evan Sohn
CEO
Recruiter.com Group, Inc.
info@recruiter.com
Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658541/Recruitercoms-CEO-to-Again-be-Featur ...

Recruiter.com Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com's CEO to Again be Featured on CNBC and Yahoo Finance to Discuss Latest Jobs Report Numbers and Hiring Sentiment NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT, RCRTW), an on-demand hiring platform powered by more than 30,000 recruiters and AI and video technology, is pleased to announce its Chairman and CEO, Evan Sohn, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Kadmon Announces REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) Added to National Comprehensive Cancer Network(R) ...
Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Executes Agreements to Acquire 6 Companies
Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Reports it has Received a License to Operate as a U.S. Business in the ...
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Appointment of Ivan Gissing to Management Team
Gungnir Announces Private Placement
CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Completes Sale-Leaseback and Finances Oregon Expansion
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Treasure Coin Finds and Major Ship Objects
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
2021 Second Quarter Report
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21Recruiter.com Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R)
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Recruiter.com Surpasses 30,000 Recruiters in Its On-Demand Network
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21Recruiter.com Appoints Xuan Smith as Chief Technology Officer
Accesswire | Analysen
12.07.21Recruiter.com Acquires Uncubed's Technology Solutions Business
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21Recruiter.com Announces Closing of Underwriters' Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Previously Announced Public Offering
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21Recruiter.com Reports on Recruiter Index with CNBC and Yahoo Finance
Accesswire | Analysen