checkAd

Innovative OEM Strategies to Spark Commercial Vehicle Aftersales Market in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 14:53  |  20   |   |   

 

 

Remanufacturing of replacement parts and multi-brand servicing create additional revenue streams for OEMs, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket in Europe finds that strategies such as aftersales digitalization, white labeling (product produced by  one company rebranded by other companies) for genuine parts/services, and multi-brand servicing are instrumental for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to drive the commercial vehicle (CV) aftersales market in Europe. Despite the OEM initiatives, aftersales market growth is expected to be slow due to low vehicle-in-operation (VIO) growth in 2020 and the sluggish recovery of vehicle registrations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is estimated to reach €16.79 billion by 2027 from €13.73 billion in 2021. The study focuses on the potential trends that will disrupt the aftermarket, the effect of disruptive trends on OEMs, and more.

 

For further information on this analysis, Benchmarking of OEM Strategies for the Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket in Europe, please visit: http://frost.ly/5zp

"An increase in the number of older trucks on the road provides OEMs with an opportunity to come up with competitively priced value-line products for fleet operators that deal with older trucks," said Jagadesh Chandran, Industry Principal, Mobility Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "In the future, the emergence of electric and autonomous trucks is expected to expedite the need for new products, which will increase the demand for genuine parts from OEMs."

Chandran added: "Remanufacturing of replacement parts and multi-brand servicing will create additional revenue streams for OEMs, thereby addressing the needs of the price-sensitive customer segment that deals with relatively older vehicles. Further, predictive maintenance will become a necessity as time-based maintenance will lose significance. Due to this, OEMs' data-enabled platforms and revenue streams will result in sophisticated services like predictive analytics and prognostics."

Market participants should focus on the following growth prospects:

  • Multi-brand Servicing: OEMs should consider extending repair and maintenance services beyond authorized dealerships. These strategic initiatives will help OEMs expand to several locations and reach more fleet operators, enabling them to offer effective and timely service with increased revenue opportunities.
  • 3D Printing and Remanufacturing: Apart from using metal parts, OEMs should also start exploring 3D-printed technology to reproduce plastic parts to expand the breadth of their spare parts offerings.
  • Data Analytics for Predictive Fleet Maintenance: OEMs should form strategic partnerships with third-party predictive analytics service providers that analyze the data generated from telematics devices fitted onthe trucks. 

Benchmarking of OEM Strategies for the Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket in Europe is part of Frost & Sullivan's Global Mobility Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Benchmarking of OEM Strategies for the Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket in Europe

MFD4-41

Media Contact:
Srihari Daivanayagam, Corporate Communications
P: +91 44 6681 4412
E: srihari.daivanayagam@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovative OEM Strategies to Spark Commercial Vehicle Aftersales Market in Europe     Remanufacturing of replacement parts and multi-brand servicing create additional revenue streams for OEMs, finds Frost & Sullivan SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Significant Positive Shift in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market with 23.39% CAGR During the Study ...
Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market worth $4.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Crowley & Stena RoRo to assist United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) in acquiring vessels ...
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Visitor Management System Market worth $2.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Rain Carbon Opens State-of-the-Art Rubber Lab at Distillation and Advanced Materials Facility in ...
Chinese Multinational Technology Company, HUAWEI, Aligns With Singapore-Based Healthtech Start-up ...
Bioactive Material Sales to Triple Over Current Valuation, Reaching US$ 6.2 Bn by 2031
Dominica's Vulnerability Risk and Resilience Fund Generates $5 Million From Citizenship by ...
Manulife reports 2Q21 net income of $2.6 billion and core earnings of $1.7 billion driven by ...
Titel
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
SVOLT Energy Closes 10.28 Billion RMB B Round Financing in Less Than 5 Months
Americas Structural Adhesives Market worth $3.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
DSM accelerates Science Based GHG emissions reduction target to 50% by 2030
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...