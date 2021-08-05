DGAP-WpÜG: Vonovia SE / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bidder: Vonovia SE 05.08.2021 / 14:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of the decision to launch a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) in accordance with sec. 10 para. 1 sentence 1 in conjunction with sec. 29 para. 1 and sec. 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz)

Bidder:

Vonovia SE

Universitätsstraße 133

44803 Bochum

registered in the commercial register of the local court of Bochum under HRB 16879.

ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

Target Company:

Deutsche Wohnen SE

Mecklenburgische Straße 57

14197 Berlin

registered in the commercial register of the local court of Berlin (Charlottenburg) under HRB 190322 B.

ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6

On 5 August 2021, Vonovia SE (Vonovia) has decided to offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE (Deutsche Wohnen), by way of a voluntary public takeover offer, to acquire all no-par value bearer shares in Deutsche Wohnen, each representing a pro rata amount of the registered share capital of Deutsche Wohnen of EUR 1.00 per share (ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6) (Deutsche Wohnen Shares), not already directly held by Vonovia, against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 53.00 per Deutsche Wohnen Share.