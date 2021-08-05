DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bidder: Vonovia SE
DGAP-WpÜG: Vonovia SE / Takeover Offer
Vonovia SE
Publication of the decision to launch a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) in accordance with sec. 10 para. 1 sentence 1 in conjunction with sec. 29 para. 1 and sec. 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz)
Bidder:
Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
registered in the commercial register of the local court of Bochum under HRB 16879.
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
Target Company:
Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
registered in the commercial register of the local court of Berlin (Charlottenburg) under HRB 190322 B.
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
On 5 August 2021, Vonovia SE (Vonovia) has decided to offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE (Deutsche Wohnen), by way of a voluntary public takeover offer, to acquire all no-par value bearer shares in Deutsche Wohnen, each representing a pro rata amount of the registered share capital of Deutsche Wohnen of EUR 1.00 per share (ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6) (Deutsche Wohnen Shares), not already directly held by Vonovia, against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 53.00 per Deutsche Wohnen Share.
