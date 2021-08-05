checkAd

NanoVibronix Applies for CMS Reimbursement Code for UroShield and PainShield Plus

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a Healthcare device company that produces the UroShield and PainShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced the company has completed the application process with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) to receive a reimbursement code for its UroShield and PainShield Plus devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005671/en/

UroShield (Photo: Business Wire)

UroShield (Photo: Business Wire)

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix Inc., commented, "We took the first opportunity in 2021 to apply for a CMS reimbursement code for UroShield and PainShield Plus as a next step towards seeking to materially increase the number of providers who may prescribe our proven effective devices as therapies for patients, particularly the many millions of Medicare beneficiaries. Upon approval, we will significantly expand our addressable market and will be better positioned to serve providers who in turn serve a growing population of patients seeking effective therapies that can be administered in non-clinical settings, including the safety of a patient’s home.”

Murphy continued, “Applying for CMS reimbursement is yet another step towards seeking to accelerate the availability of our products in light of the increasing interest from healthcare providers and demand from our distributors. UroShield is already reimbursable in government health institutions by virtue of inclusion on the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), and our original PainShield, the predecessor to PainShield Plus, is already reimbursable under the unique HCPCS code K1004. Receiving a unique CMS reimbursement code and including each of these devices in the HCPCS manual should be an important catalyst for our business and is expected to increase our revenue opportunities.”

Moira Sykstus, CEO of Redemption Revenue Cycle Solutions, LLC, is serving as the primary consultant for NanoVibronix for this reimbursement code approval and is spearheading the company’s efforts toward commercialization within the healthcare coding and reimbursement system.

“It is extremely gratifying for me to help make potentially life changing treatment options accessible for more patients,” stated Moira Sykstus, CEO of Redemption Revenue Cycle Solutions, LLC. “Working with NanoVibronix is an exciting opportunity because I know the work we are doing should make a huge difference in the lives of patients and those who care for them.”

