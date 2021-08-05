Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., Enter into Business Combination Agreement

Cepton Technologies, Inc. (“Cepton”), an innovator in light detection and ranging (lidar) for automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and vehicle autonomy, to combine with Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Growth Capital”, Nasdaq: GCAC)



SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cepton, a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance MMT lidar solutions, and Growth Capital, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”), as well as related subscription agreements for an aggregate $58.5 million private placement in connection with the business combination (the “PIPE”). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed “Cepton, Inc.” and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the new ticker symbol “CPTN”.