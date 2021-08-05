Pure Extracts Ships Initial Edible Cannabis Gummies Order to British Columbia

Demand for the Company’s Pure Chews branded THC and CBD gummies is strong within the provincial markets. All the Company’s SKUs including the 10 mg THC packs of Fire Burst, Strawberry and Mango utilize a proprietary manufacturing system licensed from US based Taste-T, LLC, the manufacturer of the successful Fireball Cinnamon gummies, to produce and package branded cannabis gummies that come in unique blister packaging offering convenience and guaranteeing freshness. We anticipate that Fire Burst, like its US counterpart, will be one of the top selling gummies in the Canadian market.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp . (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has shipped its initial order of edible cannabis gummies via its distribution partner to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB).

“We are excited to have shipped our first order for Fire Burst cinnamon flavoured Pure Chews to the LDB, the wholesaler serving our home province of British Columbia,” said Ben Nikolaevsky, CEO. “The edible gummie business is a material revenue producer for Pure Extracts. With our proprietary manufacturing and packaging machine and our high-quality cannabis extracts, we have created the type of exceptional gummie products that consumers now demand.”

Find out more about cannabis products available in B.C. at https://www.bccannabisstores.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“ Ben Nikolaevsky ”

Ben Nikolaevsky

CEO and Director

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts Technology Corp. features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Health Canada, under the Cannabis Act, granted Pure Extracts its Standard Processing License on September 25, 2020 and its Sales Amendment on July 19, 2021. The Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.