checkAd

Link Reservations Inc/LinkResPet (LRSV) Grows Retail Presence as Company Identifies New Stockist in Florida-based Collins Tobacco & Vape Retail Store

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 14:45  |  30   |   |   

London, UK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) (the “Company”), a provider of medicinal mushroom and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products for both humans and pets, announces its LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD products will be available for purchase at Collins Tobacco & Vape Store 6750 Collins Miami Beach, a new stockist in Florida. The Company will initially stock its pet and human wellness products in two of Collins Tobacco and Vape’s shops as it looks to grow its retail presence in physical shops.

Rene Lauritsen, Link Reservations Inc CEO commented: “We are very excited about this retail relationship with Collins Tobacco & Vape and are in discussions to stock our products in two of their locations, with the hope to add more locations for consumers to purchase our pet and human products at their shops. It opens up more sources of revenue and product presence in the marketplace, building on our mission to increase consumer awareness of our exceptional product lines.”

The Company will be stocking its LinkResPet cat and dog CBD products, as well as its DailyLifeCBD mushroom-infused Immune product in two of the Florida retailer’s shops. Collins Tobacco & Vape has been in business for 12 years and currently has four locations in Miami and Miami Beach.

The CBD market is expected to be worth $216 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 45.6% from 2021. Remarkably, the pet CBD product sector is poised to outpace the growth of the human CBD product sector. As part of its strategy to grow sales, the Company is increasing the availability of its LinkResPet products, its product line tailored for pets, and its DailyLifeCBD products, aimed at humans, across both online and brick and mortar retailers. LRSV is targeting both smaller “mom & pop” customers as well as more online-focused ones as part of its growth plan. Included in this is the Company’s plans to stock their products on Amazon.com and at a later date Amazon UK.

Additionally, after launching its mushroom wellness product, Link Reservations Inc is exploring the opportunity to develop further mushroom infused product lines, in order to take advantage of the quick development of the small market. Moreover, and eventually if laws allow, the Company is also targeting the “magic mushroom” product niche.

LinkResPet’s products consist of CBD tinctures for dogs and cats. While DailyLifeCBD has a functional mushroom and CBD range of products including its DailyLifeCBD Immune tincture, as well as other CBD products in the pipeline. All products are made with the highest quality hemp oil and are lab tested, THC and GMO free. The hemp oil used in LRSV products comes from organically grown certified U.S. and European hemp. The Company ensures that its products undergo a rigorous process of quality control and testing using the latest scientific methods.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Link Reservations Inc/LinkResPet (LRSV) Grows Retail Presence as Company Identifies New Stockist in Florida-based Collins Tobacco & Vape Retail Store London, UK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) (the “Company”), a provider of medicinal mushroom and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products for both humans and pets, announces its LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board