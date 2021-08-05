Levitee Labs Appoints NIH Physician-Scientist Dr. Fady Hannah-Shmouni as Chief Medical and Scientific Officer

Dr. Fady Hannah-Shmouni, M.D. DABIM FRCPC is a Yale University, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and University of Toronto educated medical professional with multiple board certifications in the USA and Canada. Dr. Hannah-Shmouni has extensive experience including serving as a clinician, scientist, and director in neuroendocrinology and genetics at the U.S. National Institutes of Health

Dr. Hannah-Shmouni will lead Levitee’s medical affairs, clinical research, and corporate medical strategy, in addition to overseeing the domestic and international expansion of Levitee’s healthcare portfolio which includes treatment centers focused on mental health, pain and addiction

Dr. Hannah-Shmouni will also spearhead Levitee’s research in psychedelic compounds for mental illnesses and pain disorders, and use his clinical and research experience in neurohormonal dysregulations of the stress system to design innovative research and products



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (the "Company" or "Levitee Labs”) (CSE: LVT), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Fady Hannah-Shmouni, a leading expert in neuroendocrinology and genetics from the United States’ National Institutes of Health (NIH), as Chief Medical and Scientific Officer and President of Levitee Clinics and Pharmacies.

In this role, Dr. Hannah-Shmouni will oversee Levitee Labs’ medical affairs, research activities, and corporate medical strategy. He will work with relevant parties to provide oversight of Levitee Labs’ clinical and scientific agenda and partnerships with a special focus on mental illness treatment, including substance use and pain disorders.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Levitee Labs team and to use my medical and research experience from NIH to actively study psychedelic medicines for multiple indications, including substance use disorders and chronic pain through innovative research and development,” said Dr. Hannah-Shmouni. “As an internist and neuroendocrinologist, I look forward to leading future investigations of neuroendocrine system involvement in the long-term therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs, a field of study that has traditionally been widely overlooked. I am excited to develop comprehensive, multidisciplinary, patient-centered treatment programs through the inclusion of psychedelic therapies to help address the growing crisis of mental health, pain, and addiction.”