checkAd

Engage People Named in 'Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021' Report by Independent Research Firm

Autor: Accesswire
05.08.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

One of Eight Large Firms Recognized, As Personalization Transforms IndustryTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Engage People, the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, today announced its …

One of Eight Large Firms Recognized, As Personalization Transforms Industry

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Engage People, the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, today announced its inclusion in Forrester's "Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021" report. The company is one of only eight large firms, defined as having more than $60 million in annual category revenue, in the report.

"We're honored to have the Engage People Podium Loyalty platform recognized among promotions and offer management solutions by Forrester, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, " said CEO Jonathan Silver. "The ability to create custom and engaging experiences is transforming the loyalty industry. It is extremely gratifying to see, in our opinion, our focus on innovation acknowledged."

This ‘Now Tech' report from Forrester offers insight into the diverse set of vendors that exist in the loyalty and promotional space, organized by size, functionality, geography and vertical market focus. Engage People was included in both the loyalty standalone and loyalty embedded functionality segments. The report recommended that brands evaluating promotions and offer management vendors focus on the companies' ability to offer personalization, reporting and analytics, and an omnichannel approach.

Podium Loyalty platform, which enables clients to segment and engage program members with personalized promotions and offers. Using data analytics and reporting, Podium Loyalty matches offers and promotions with a target segment of a loyalty network. It uses a real-time segmentation tool to allow brands to communicate these promotions and offers with each segment using their preferred channel of communication: email, text message, or app. The platform requires limited resources for implementation.

To learn more about Engage People and these findings, visit www.engagepeople.com. Access to the full "Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021" report is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase here.

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities. Engage People is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com.

CONTACT:

Kyle W. Kempf
Caliber Corporate Advisers
kyle@calibercorporate.com
p: 888.550.6385 ext.19

SOURCE: Engage People



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657703/Engage-People-Named-in-Now-Tech-Prom ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Engage People Named in 'Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021' Report by Independent Research Firm One of Eight Large Firms Recognized, As Personalization Transforms IndustryTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Engage People, the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, today announced its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Kadmon Announces REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) Added to National Comprehensive Cancer Network(R) ...
Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Executes Agreements to Acquire 6 Companies
Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Reports it has Received a License to Operate as a U.S. Business in the ...
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Appointment of Ivan Gissing to Management Team
Gungnir Announces Private Placement
CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Completes Sale-Leaseback and Finances Oregon Expansion
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Treasure Coin Finds and Major Ship Objects
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
2021 Second Quarter Report
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...