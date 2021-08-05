Engage People Named in 'Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021' Report by Independent Research Firm

One of Eight Large Firms Recognized, As Personalization Transforms IndustryTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Engage People, the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, today announced its …

"We're honored to have the Engage People Podium Loyalty platform recognized among promotions and offer management solutions by Forrester, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, " said CEO Jonathan Silver. "The ability to create custom and engaging experiences is transforming the loyalty industry. It is extremely gratifying to see, in our opinion, our focus on innovation acknowledged."

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Engage People, the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, today announced its inclusion in Forrester's "Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021" report. The company is one of only eight large firms, defined as having more than $60 million in annual category revenue, in the report.

This ‘Now Tech' report from Forrester offers insight into the diverse set of vendors that exist in the loyalty and promotional space, organized by size, functionality, geography and vertical market focus. Engage People was included in both the loyalty standalone and loyalty embedded functionality segments. The report recommended that brands evaluating promotions and offer management vendors focus on the companies' ability to offer personalization, reporting and analytics, and an omnichannel approach.

Podium Loyalty platform, which enables clients to segment and engage program members with personalized promotions and offers. Using data analytics and reporting, Podium Loyalty matches offers and promotions with a target segment of a loyalty network. It uses a real-time segmentation tool to allow brands to communicate these promotions and offers with each segment using their preferred channel of communication: email, text message, or app. The platform requires limited resources for implementation.

To learn more about Engage People and these findings, visit www.engagepeople.com . Access to the full "Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021" report is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase here .

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities. Engage People is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com.

