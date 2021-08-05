checkAd

New Jersey Mining Co. Receives Trademark Approvals and Advances Apparel Brand with Release of its "Flynn" Skeleton Series and "Toughest Hat in Your Closet" Campaign

Autor: Accesswire
COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 /

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Idaho-based New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ("NJMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the approval of two trademarks from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Both the Company's "New Jersey Mining Co." logo and headwear slogan, "Toughest Hat in Your Closet" have been approved. The idea for a New Jersey Mining Co. apparel brand was formed in part due to the lack of apparel brands that also do ‘real work' and as a testament to the hard-working employees and mining communities that support New Jersey Mining Co. The Company has forged a strong corporate culture and roll-up your sleeves attitude that cannot be replicated without the willingness to personally accept the many challenges of starting small and taking on the ‘1 in 10,000' odds of putting a gold mine into production.

The Flynn Skeleton Series and "Toughest Hat in Your Closet" campaign is in recognition and celebration of the Company's vertically integrated structure: mining, milling, and drilling; and its ability not to fall victim to somebody else's business plan. The Flynn Skeleton Series features three different designs on the back of three different New Jersey Mining Co. T-shirts, which depict a Skeleton (Flynn) mining, milling, and drilling Golden Chest ore. The name Flynn, and subsequent skeletal character has been adopted by the Company's employees as the patriarch of the Golden Chest and is a tip-of-the-hat to the "old-timers". Patrick Flynn was one of the main discoverers of the Paymaster Claim in 1883, which is the current location of the Golden Chest portal, recent high-grade drill intercepts and potentially the location of future underground development.

The Company currently has multiple colors of the "Toughest Hat in Your Closet" trucker cap (image below) in stock and ready to be shipped. Miner Flynn T-shirts (image below) in stock, Driller Flynn T-shirts (image below) on order, and Miller Flynn T-shirts (no image) in the design phase.

NJMC CEO John Swallow commented, "As everyone knows, we have always bet on ourselves. Our New Jersey gear is designed and tested by us for us, with the idea of providing plenty of everyday apparel that also represents the history and culture of the company. All of us are proud to be Idaho-based and work for an Idaho Company, and especially thankful for the opportunity to live where we work, a rarity in an industry largely centered around remote locations and lengthy spans of time away from home and the family unit. Our approach toward apparel is simple - we do not have an approach. We didn't care for many of the sales reps' uncomfortable t-shirts and $5.00 hats, so we decided to create our own. And if our ‘apparel division' becomes a legit revenue stream, well, then that will be a good thing."

