FINOS Welcomes Five New Members Bolstering Fintech, Financial Services, Open Source and RegTech Representation at the Foundation

With New Membership, Financial Open Source Community Continues to Grow Corporate Diversity to Build a Stronger Open Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Recent adoption of collaborative open source strategies across financial services and fintech is a direct result of the demand to solve business problems in order to stay competitive. The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) is the catalyst for this movement and today announced that five new members have joined the foundation, which is evidence of increased adoption. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, CloudLinux, Digital Asset and EGAR Global join as silver members and Canadian RegTech Association joins as an associate member. Each organization provides unique value in different ways from regtech leadership to cloud innovation to distributed ledger technology for the financial open source community and will ultimately further adoption of open source strategies within the industry.

"With this membership expansion, we continue to generate momentum and a wider range of opportunities for firms to leverage open source to address long standing challenges within fintech and financial services. These new members demonstrate how our financial open source movement is on track and full steam ahead," said Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director of FINOS. "Our members represent the best and brightest in fintech, tech, consulting and financial services. We're incredibly proud to welcome more great innovators to our community."

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), one of Japan's leading banks and a member of SMBC Group, a top-tier global financial group, joins as a silver member to establish open source code policy within the bank.

"We are excited about the mission of FINOS and glad to be a part of their growth as a new Silver Member. Adoption of open source code presents a great opportunity for banks to drive innovation across the technology stack, accelerate time-to-market and free up resources to focus on value-adding initiatives," said Gordon Wilson, Chief Information Officer of SMBC Americas Division.

CloudLinux provides open-source Linux enterprise-grade technology to financial services. CloudLinux joins FINOS from its TuxCare security services to deliver on its mission and further strengthen the open source technology used within the industry.

'It is one of CloudLinux's fundamental corporate principles to be a committed contributor to the open-source community. Since its founding twelve years ago, CloudLinux has continually expanded its collaborations and integration in this community," said Jim Jackson, CloudLinux's President and Chief Revenue Officer." I see this commitment as a significant milestone in the company's continued aim of strengthening the open source technology used within the finance industry, promoting enhancements to robustness and security."

