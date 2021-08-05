Bayer Falls 6% Despite Earnings Beat as Crop Science Outlook Disappoints Autor: PLX AI | 05.08.2021, 14:55 | 27 | 0 | 0 05.08.2021, 14:55 | (PLX AI) – Bayer shares fell 6% despite better-than-expected earnings as outlook in Crop Science disappointed some investors, analysts said.Higher prices and volumes along with contributions from ongoing efficiency programs only partly offset an … (PLX AI) – Bayer shares fell 6% despite better-than-expected earnings as outlook in Crop Science disappointed some investors, analysts said.Higher prices and volumes along with contributions from ongoing efficiency programs only partly offset an … (PLX AI) – Bayer shares fell 6% despite better-than-expected earnings as outlook in Crop Science disappointed some investors, analysts said.

Higher prices and volumes along with contributions from ongoing efficiency programs only partly offset an increase in costs in Crop Science, and particularly in the cost of goods sold, Bayer said

Earnings were also diminished by a negative product mix, currency effects of 111 million euros, and the later receipt of license revenues

The focus may be on why Bayer sees Crop market growth expectations of only 2-3% growth despite the recent agriculture rally, analysts said



