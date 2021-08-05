checkAd

Nexperia receives Bosch Global Supplier Award for the second time in a row

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

The prestigious award for 'Purchasing of direct materials – Mobility Solutions' recognizes Nexperia's collaborative partnership with Bosch

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, is pleased to announce that it has received a prestigious Bosch Global Supplier Award for 'Purchasing of direct materials – Mobility Solutions'. Winning the award for the second time in a row is a testament to Nexperia's long-standing collaborative relationship with the leading global supplier of technology and services Bosch, including early-stage product development to overcome the challenges the automotive industry is facing.

Nexperia receives Bosch Global Supplier Award

"With the Bosch Global Supplier Award, we pay tribute to our best suppliers around the world," says Dr Arne Flemming, Head of Supply Chain Management at Bosch. "As partners in development and innovation, they play a major part in helping Bosch stay competitive."

Every two years, Bosch honors its suppliers from around the world with the Bosch Global Supplier Award. It is the 17th time that Bosch has rewarded outstanding performance in manufacturing and supplying products and services. The 46 award winners are the pick of the crop from roughly 23,000 companies that supply goods and services to Bosch. Across the globe, some 37,000 Bosch associates work in purchasing and logistics; they keep around 240 manufacturing plants supplied with parts and raw materials every day.

Andreas Rosenstein is Nexperia's Director Global Key Account Manager for Bosch. Working with Bosch for over 15 years, he has built a high level of trust in the relationship. About the Bosch Global Supplier Award, Rosenstein says: "We are incredibly excited about winning this prestigious award and feel truly privileged to have been recognized with such high regard for the second time in a row. Our teams have an established working relationship with a can-do attitude that brings mutual benefits. We continue to innovate in the mobility sector, solving complex design challenges in powertrain, safety systems, ADAS, infotainment and more with smaller, lighter and more thermally advanced products."

"Nexperia is already the largest manufacturer of semiconductors by units shipped – more than 90 billion annually," says Paul Zhang, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Marketing at Nexperia. "Our working relationship with Bosch spans over two decades, dating to our roots as NXP Semiconductors and, previously, Philips Semiconductors. Nexperia has ambitious growth plans. We are looking forward to continuing our successful relationship with Bosch."

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1588603/Nexperia.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nexperia receives Bosch Global Supplier Award for the second time in a row The prestigious award for 'Purchasing of direct materials – Mobility Solutions' recognizes Nexperia's collaborative partnership with Bosch NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Significant Positive Shift in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market with 23.39% CAGR During the Study ...
Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market worth $4.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Crowley & Stena RoRo to assist United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) in acquiring vessels ...
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Visitor Management System Market worth $2.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Rain Carbon Opens State-of-the-Art Rubber Lab at Distillation and Advanced Materials Facility in ...
Chinese Multinational Technology Company, HUAWEI, Aligns With Singapore-Based Healthtech Start-up ...
Bioactive Material Sales to Triple Over Current Valuation, Reaching US$ 6.2 Bn by 2031
Dominica's Vulnerability Risk and Resilience Fund Generates $5 Million From Citizenship by ...
Titel
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
SVOLT Energy Closes 10.28 Billion RMB B Round Financing in Less Than 5 Months
Americas Structural Adhesives Market worth $3.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
DSM accelerates Science Based GHG emissions reduction target to 50% by 2030
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...