Cheniere Announces Publication of Greenhouse Gas Life Cycle Assessment

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed, liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) life cycle assessment (“LCA”) study which allows for improved greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions assessment. The study has been published in the American Chemical Society Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering Journal.

This first-of-its-kind analysis utilizes GHG emissions data specific to Cheniere’s LNG supply chain from natural gas production through LNG shipping. The use of supply chain specific data provides an improved methodology for GHG emissions accounting and estimates a lower GHG intensity for Cheniere’s LNG relative to other studies utilizing generic national or regional data to assess U.S. LNG emissions.

The Cheniere LCA is intended to be the foundational analytical tool to estimate GHG emissions to be included in Cheniere’s Cargo Emissions Tags (“CE Tags”) and is expected to be enhanced over time through further collaboration with natural gas suppliers, midstream infrastructure owners and shipowners.

“The publication of this peer-reviewed study is the result of a journey that began in 2018 with our Climate & Sustainability Principles, and further demonstrates our commitment to climate and supports our efforts to quantify and improve environmental performance,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “We believe this study highlights the importance of customized, supplier-specific LNG emissions analysis and will enhance the accuracy and transparency of our GHG emissions profile to better inform all of our stakeholders.”

The study is co-authored by individuals from the University of Texas at Austin, Queen Mary University of London, Duke University, KeyLogic Systems and Cheniere. The study and supporting materials are available here.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

