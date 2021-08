Ingevity announces details for upcoming webinar on the outlook for pine chemicals and rosin industry dynamics

Presenters will include Mike Smith, executive vice president and president, Performance Chemicals and Rich White, vice president, industrial specialties. John Fortson, president and chief executive officer, Mary Hall, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Bill Hamilton, treasurer and vice president, investor relations, will also be available for questions.

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today announced that it will hold a live webinar to discuss the outlook for pine chemicals and rosin industry dynamics on August 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. (Eastern). The event is part of Ingevity’s previously announced webinar series intended to continue educating analysts and investors on the dynamics and macro trends influencing its businesses and some of the strategic innovation efforts the company is making to drive growth.

The webinar will be conducted via webcast and can be accessed through Ingevity’s Investor Relations site, or via this link: Ingevity outlook for pine chemicals and rosin industry dynamics webinar.

This event will also be accessible by teleconference by dialing 877-407-2991 (inside the U.S.) or 201-389-0925 (outside the U.S.), at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

For those unable to join the live event, a replay of the webinar will be available beginning at approximately 2 p.m. (Eastern) on August 25, 2021, through September 22, 2021, at: Ingevity outlook for pine chemicals and rosin industry dynamics webinar.

Information on how to access the webinar and teleconference, along with a slide deck containing other relevant business information, will be posted to the events page on the investors section of Ingevity’s website prior to the call.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers, and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements generally include the words “will,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “expects,” “outlook,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, expected financial positions, results of operations and cash flows; financing plans; business strategies and expectations; operating plans; and the impact of COVID-19. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect, include, without limitation, adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse effects of general economic and financial conditions; risks related to international sales and operations; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Ingevity assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to, or update, any projections and forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

