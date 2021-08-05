checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.4 Million Contract for RF Microwave Control Components

August 5, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it was awarded a $1.4 million contract for RF microwave control components from a major domestic prime contractor.

These integrated microwave assemblies and protection components provide for very broad frequency coverage and are key components in an integrated electronic countermeasures system used by the U.S. military.

“This contract is another example of Comtech’s technical strength in delivering broadband high-power integrated assemblies for military applications and the ongoing demand for our high-power control component products,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The contract was awarded to Comtech PST Corp. (www.comtechpst.com) which is a leading independent supplier of high-power, high performance RF microwave amplifiers and control components for use in a broad spectrum of applications including defense, medical, satellite communications systems and instrumentation.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

