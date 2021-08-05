checkAd

Knowles Releases AI-Enabled TWS Development Kit with Premium Features

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio processing, and precision device solutions, today announces the availability of its AI-enabled True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Development Platform to accelerate the product development process, from entry-level to premium applications. With this new solution, OEMs gain access to a fully operational TWS development kit, which includes pre-tuned and pre-configured earbuds designed by Knowles paired with a powerful Bluetooth-enabled processing platform. The earbuds come designed with Knowles SiSonicTM MEMS Microphone Arrays, voice vibration sensors, and a choice of premium speaker driver assemblies with Knowles Balanced Armatures to drive the development of advanced TWS features while reducing time-to-market and lowering the high costs associated with ground-up development. Knowles has engaged multiple partners to integrate premium features on this development kit, which enable manufacturers to quickly add Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, high definition (HD) audio, voice command, voice call algorithms, and AI-enabled conversation enhancement.

“The market for TWS is expected to grow rapidly, driven by strong demand across all price segments. Premium brands will continue to add emerging advanced features to their new TWS devices to create product differentiation and capture more value,” says Raj Senguttuvan, Director of Strategic Marketing at Knowles. “Bringing our flexible and powerful TWS development platform to manufacturers will help innovators in the TWS market deliver emerging advanced features, built with premium Knowles technologies, to consumers faster.”

The processing platform is at the core of this TWS development kit, with Knowles IA8201 AISonic audio edge processor and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation’s CXD 3781 Codec paired with a premium Bluetooth Audio System on Chip (SoC) to allow for immersive experiences and noise filtering. With high ANC and transparency performance, the design offers a competitive platform for development. The Knowles IA8201 AISonic audio edge processor is optimized for advanced voice and audio processing. This robust development platform is flexible, allowing manufacturers to test their own configurations with detachable earbuds, integrate advanced features, and tune for performance and power consumption.

