CyrusOne Inc. to Present at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, will be presenting at the Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit being held Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Katherine Motlagh, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 5:25 pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the “Investors / Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm.