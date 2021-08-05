Similarweb Bolsters its Keyword Generator with YouTube and Amazon On-Site Keyword Intelligence, Adding More Than 800 Million New Keywords

Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, today announced updates to the Keyword Generator tool within its Digital Marketing Intelligence Solution, ushering in a new era of holistic keyword research and breaking barriers to provide digital marketers with an integrated view of search behavior. Updates include the addition of on-site search data for both Amazon and YouTube beyond the existing Google capability, as well as a new hybrid keyword volume calculation, which supplements the Google API’s volume estimates with Similarweb proprietary data.

“The new Keyword Generator offers something we believe is completely unique,” says Maoz Lakovski, VP of Digital Marketing Solutions at Similarweb. “We not only provide keyword research based on real behavioral data, but also address the reality of how people search. Discovery across Google, Amazon, and YouTube are fundamentally different — Google is heavily informational, Amazon is brand-heavy, and YouTube is reviews-focused. Keyword Generator empowers SEOs and digital marketers to think about all of these search behaviors holistically.”