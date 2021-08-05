checkAd

Similarweb Bolsters its Keyword Generator with YouTube and Amazon On-Site Keyword Intelligence, Adding More Than 800 Million New Keywords

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, today announced updates to the Keyword Generator tool within its Digital Marketing Intelligence Solution, ushering in a new era of holistic keyword research and breaking barriers to provide digital marketers with an integrated view of search behavior. Updates include the addition of on-site search data for both Amazon and YouTube beyond the existing Google capability, as well as a new hybrid keyword volume calculation, which supplements the Google API’s volume estimates with Similarweb proprietary data.

“The new Keyword Generator offers something we believe is completely unique,” says Maoz Lakovski, VP of Digital Marketing Solutions at Similarweb. “We not only provide keyword research based on real behavioral data, but also address the reality of how people search. Discovery across Google, Amazon, and YouTube are fundamentally different — Google is heavily informational, Amazon is brand-heavy, and YouTube is reviews-focused. Keyword Generator empowers SEOs and digital marketers to think about all of these search behaviors holistically.”

To date, many keyword research tools have overlooked the value of keyword insights from YouTube and Amazon, but Similarweb lets digital marketers explore these search engines with ease in order to provide them a holistic view of search behavior:

  • As the world's second largest search engine, YouTube has become a critical frontier for brands to reach and convert customers. Similarweb’s YouTube Keyword Generator provides YouTube on-site keyword data like search volume, clicks, and related keywords, so content teams and search professionals can optimize their video content to rank higher on YouTube (also known as “YouTube SEO”), as well as improve their chances of being showcased in Google’s video SERP feature (known as “Video SEO”). The YouTube Keyword Generator can also be leveraged to discover content opportunities within any topic.
  • Over 60% of product searches begin on Amazon, making it a critical channel for eCommerce. With Similarweb’s Amazon Keyword Generator, search professionals can now discover thousands of high-intent keyword ideas, and optimize their Amazon search strategy by leveraging monthly on-site search volumes, clicks, percent of organic vs paid searches, top countries, and related keywords.

For over a decade, Similarweb has amassed a quality and quantity of behavioral and publicly captured data that is nearly impossible to replicate and is ever-expanding, because fresh data is aggregated every day.

