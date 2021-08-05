Bill.com to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 26, 2021

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will be accessible at the Bill.com investor relations website (https://investor.bill.com) prior to the conference call. The replay will also be available as a webcast on Bill.com's Investor Relations website.

