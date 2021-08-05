checkAd

OSI Systems Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call

OSI Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSIS) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 9:00am PT to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

This call is being webcast through the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

A replay of the conference call is expected to be available from 3:00pm PT on August 18, 2021 until September 1, 2021. The replay may be accessed by visiting the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. We combine more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Wertpapier


