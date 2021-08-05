OSI Systems Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call

OSI Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSIS ) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 9:00am PT to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

A replay of the conference call is expected to be available from 3:00pm PT on August 18, 2021 until September 1, 2021. The replay may be accessed by visiting the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com.

About OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries.

