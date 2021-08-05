checkAd

Berry Global Announces Major Healthcare Investment in India

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is again demonstrating its worldwide leadership in the design, development, and production of patient-centered healthcare solutions with the announcement of plans to establish a second manufacturing facility and global healthcare center of excellence in Bangalore, India.

Planned for development near Berry’s existing Bangalore operation, the new facility will enable the company to extend its R&D expertise and scale up production in several key healthcare sectors: ophthalmic, nasal pumps, inhalation, and injectable administrations. The increased capacity will also enhance supply in India and throughout South Asia, addressing some of the fastest growing healthcare market geographies.

“Investing in our global healthcare business in Bangalore is a significant step in supporting our pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and medical device customers aligned to forecasted market needs,” remarked Tom Salmon, Berry Global's Chairman and CEO. "During the pandemic, we've learned that strategically placed facilities across the world provide efficient localized support for customers of any size. We believe this investment significantly benefits the India and South Asia patient populations."

Commitment to Global Workforce

The Berry Healthcare site addition in Bangalore offers a vast wealth of technical experience and a regular pipeline of future talent through its network of universities. Building on the company's established expertise in healthcare will allow the continued development of innovative solutions for existing and new applications while improving the patient experience for medicine administration and maintaining the highest functionality in areas such as ease of use, dosage control, and effective medicine protection.

Healthcare Innovation and Development

Among its development work, Berry will continue to focus on its current leadership in inhalation devices, including models with digital capabilities and the next generation of injectable devices. Another central area of activity will be introducing innovations in nasal and ophthalmic spray pumps and healthcare packaging for various products.

Alongside precision high-quality manufacturing equipment, the new facility will also house a dedicated R&D Center of Excellence. In addition to ensuring the dosing and administering of medicines are both easy and comfortable for the user, another critical design criterion will be to support customers' sustainability goals, with the existing Bangalore facility already International Sustainability and Carbon Certificate (ISCC) Plus accredited. This allows Berry to sell ISCC certified packaging and plastic components that contribute to a circular economy approach based on advanced recycling and mass balance. The mass balance approach makes it possible to track the amount and sustainability characteristics of circular and/or bio-based content in the value chain and attribute it based on verifiable bookkeeping, according to the ISCC organization.

"We have built a strong reputation here for the quality and reliability of our products and service. Our customers trust us and want to partner with us. We are repaying their faith with the building of this new facility to enhance our levels of support and help them deliver the best experience to the patient," said Jean-Marc Galvez, President, Berry Global CPI.

Construction of the new facility is expected to begin later this year, with the site validated and ready for production by the summer of 2023.

The existing Berry Healthcare facility in Bangalore was opened in 2009. It is the market leader in ophthalmic and child-resistant closures in India and also produces the Risdrop user-independent eye drop, winner of the Best Innovation Award at CPhI China.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 285 locations we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Berry Global Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Berry Global Announces Major Healthcare Investment in India Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is again demonstrating its worldwide leadership in the design, development, and production of patient-centered healthcare solutions with the announcement of plans to establish a second manufacturing facility and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrBerry Global Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Berry Global Surpasses Goal to Eliminate 100 Million Kilowatt Hours of Electricity, Reducing Carbon Emissions by 45,000 Metric Tons
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Berry Global Group, Inc. to Report Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten