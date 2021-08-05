checkAd

85% of Deposits Now Made Digitally at Bank of America as Growth in Client Engagement with Digital Continues

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Digital engagement continues to grow rapidly at Bank of America, with more clients making online and mobile primary channels for more of their banking and lending with Bank of America and investing with Merrill. Today 85% of deposit transactions are being made through the Bank of America app, ATMs and other automated channels – driven by nearly 48 million checks deposited digitally during the second quarter alone.

“We are delivering the best financial technology to help make our clients’ financial lives better,” said David Tyrie, head of digital at Bank of America. “To elevate each client’s digital journey across their entire relationship with us, we focus on their unique needs and aspirations so that we can deliver individualized digital experiences.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bank of America!
Long
Basispreis 35,88€
Hebel 14,69
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 41,06€
Hebel 12,93
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

As of the beginning of last month, more than 70% of Bank of America clients are actively using digital channels for more of their needs, including 72% of consumer and small business clients, 80% of wealth management clients across Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, and 75% of global banking clients.

  • More than 4.4 million clients have engaged with Life Plan, making it the company’s most rapidly adopted feature to date. All generations are engaging with Life Plan, particularly Millennials (43%), to set and track financial goals. Life Plan is also helping to deepen relationships, with assets among Bank of America households who use Life Plan having grown nearly 20% since its launch in late 2020.
  • More than 21 million clients have used Erica to complete more than 430 million interactions. Erica, Bank of America’s AI-driven virtual financial assistant, which launched three years ago, is providing even more efficiency to clients. With Erica, 99% of clients are able to find the information that they need without needing a service call. In the first half of 2021, Erica completed 200 million interactions – more than double the interactions in the first 18 months after launch.
  • Bank of America clients used digital channels to schedule a record 871,000 appointments with financial specialists during the second quarter. This is up more than 31% year over year, and drove 31% of all financial center traffic between April and June.
  • Over 14 million Bank of America clients, including small businesses, use Zelle. Bank of America clients sent and received 189 million transfers worth $56.5 billion in Q2 alone, up 62% and 76% year-over-year respectively. Transaction volume across small business clients has increased 123% year-over-year as more businesses embrace digital convenience and security.
  • Wealth management clients have broadened the way they interact with their advisors, relying more on secure texting and virtual meetings. During the quarter, a record 77% of eligible checks were deposited through automated channels by Merrill Lynch Wealth Management clients, and 73% by Bank of America Private Bank clients, up from 75% and 69% respectively.
  • Digital now makes up 25% of small business sales, up from 19% last year. From small businesses to large corporations, companies also expect a compelling digital experience and are turning to these channels for more of their needs. Cash Flow Monitor users increased 34% year-over-year, and 77,000 small business clients accessed their credit score digitally since the feature became available in March 2021. Global Banking clients’ digital engagement is at record levels for mobile app sign-ins, payments through the mobile app, and electronic signature and document exchange. In fact, the highest month ever of CashPro app downloads took place in June 2021, 16% higher than the 2021 monthly download average.

Recent awards and recognition

Seite 1 von 3
Bank of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

85% of Deposits Now Made Digitally at Bank of America as Growth in Client Engagement with Digital Continues Digital engagement continues to grow rapidly at Bank of America, with more clients making online and mobile primary channels for more of their banking and lending with Bank of America and investing with Merrill. Today 85% of deposit transactions are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21BofA Takes Stress out of Business Travel with Executive Explorer Credit Card and New Cardholder App
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Bank of America Awards $1 Million Grant to Support Parkland’s New RedBird Health Center
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Two-Thirds of Younger Homeowners Surveyed Plan to Renovate This Year, With Peaks in Home Equity Creating More Opportunity to Invest in Homes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.08.21Ein Crash an der Börse ist vorprogrammiert: 3 todsichere Aktien zum Kauf, wenn es passiert
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.07.21Bank of America Supports RestoreOKC’s Restoration and Expansion of Community Resource Campus in Northeast Oklahoma City
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Bank of America Provides 10,000 Chromebooks to CMS Students in Charlotte
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Warren Buffett hat über 181 Milliarden US-Dollar mit diesen 5 Aktien verdient
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.07.21Merrill Studies Reveal Challenges Diverse Communities Overcome to Achieve Success and Grow their Wealth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Bank of America Increases Common Stock Dividend 17 Percent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Bank of America Launches New Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten