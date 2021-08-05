checkAd

Skylight Health Announces Expansion of ClinEdge Partnership and Award for First Colorado Study

  • Skylight Health expands its Colorado primary care network to act as a clinical research site partner for ClinEdge;
  • The expanded partnership with ClinEdge will bring industry-sponsored trials to Skylight Health’s clinics in Colorado;
  • Skylight announces the award of its first clinical trial in Colorado as part of its partnership with ClinEdge adding to its previously announced trial in Massachusetts on June 2, 2021;
  • This expansion demonstrates the efficacy of Skylight’s research program and the value of its growing primary care patient base.

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLHG; TSXV: SLHG) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, announced today an expansion of their partnership with ClinEdge, one of North America’s leading clinical research groups, into the state of Colorado – a key market for Skylight Health.

Skylight previously announced a partnership with ClinEdge for their Study Lead Generation Services to bring industry-sponsored clinical trials to one of its primary care clinics in Massachusetts. The success of this partnership in Massachusetts has led to an expansion of the initial contract, and Skylight has now been awarded its first Colorado-based research project through ClinEdge.

“This momentum is exciting for the research program within Skylight and Colorado remains a key market for the Company,” said Prad Sekar, CEO of Skylight Health. “As a national value-based healthcare provider, leveraging our existing infrastructure for patient-centric research projects works to further enhance the value that we are able to bring to our patients, and the US healthcare industry at-large.”

The research project has already initiated recruitment efforts for the study and Skylight will be responsible for consenting, enrolling, and observing patients during the 4-week research trial. Both Skylight Health and patients taking part in the study will be compensated. While this study is relatively short, Skylight Health will expect to have the study completed by the end of Q3 2021. Details of the trial are held in confidence to comply with study protocols and necessary regulatory requirements.   Skylight Health expects to continue to grow its research efforts into additional markets and ClinEdge has proven to be an excellent partner for this growth effort.

