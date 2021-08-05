Lenders One Launches New Solutions and Revenue Opportunities at Annual Summit

The cooperative hosts its first large-scale, in-person event in over a year

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders One Cooperative, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions, kicks off its annual Summit in Orlando, FL on Sunday. The cooperative celebrates its continued growth and will feature a keynote speech from Frank Abagnale of “Catch Me If You Can” fame and an industry panel, including moderator Clayton Collins and panelists Andrew Bon Salle, Kathy Kraninger and Brian Montgomery. The Summit includes member-only networking sessions and education sessions designed to help members discover new opportunities and strategies for today’s market and beyond.



Since our last Summit in March 2020, Lenders One has welcomed 40 new members and launched initiatives to help our members improve their performance and profitability. These initiatives were developed in response to feedback we received from the Lenders One advisory council and members.